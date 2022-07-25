Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order

    The Election Commission has ordered both Sena factions to provide documentary evidence and written statements by August 8 to determine who represents the Maharashtra party.
     

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has asked the Supreme Court to prevent the Election Commission from deciding who controls the party, Thackeray or Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, until a decision on disqualifying MLAs who revolted against Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is made.

    After forming the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party's support, Team Shinde claims to be the 'true Shiv Sena.'

    The Election Commission has ordered both Sena factions to provide documentary evidence and written statements by August 8 to determine who represents the Maharashtra party. Following that, the Election Commission will hear the case.

    In a petition to the Supreme Court, Team Thackeray stated that the Election Commission could not decide which group represents the Shiv Sena until there is clarity on the disqualification of rebel Sena MLAs who hopped from Gujarat to Assam to Goa last month in a political operation that dethroned Thackeray.

    Team Shinde claimed in a letter to the constitutional body in charge of allocating party symbols and holding elections that it has the support of 40 out of 55 MLAs and 12 of the Lok Sabha's 18 MPs.

    "...It is clear that the Shiv Sena has split into two factions, with Uddhav Thackeray leading one and Eknath Shinde the other; both the groups claim to be the real Shiv Sena with their leader being the alleged president of Shiv Sena party," the Election Commission said in a notice to the two camps on Saturday, requesting documentary evidence for the party's control by August 8.

    The Election Commission stated that it would proceed with a "substantive hearing" only after receiving documentary evidence and written statements.

    The Shinde camp had requested that the Maharashtra assembly Speaker disqualify Team Thackeray. The Supreme Court, however, instructed Speaker Rahul Narwekar on July 11 to halt the disqualification appeal for Team Thackeray.

    The Shinde camp has stated that their Sena opponents should be disqualified for defying the party whip during the trust vote and Speaker election last month.

    Both camps have been asked to frame issues for consideration by a larger bench of the Supreme Court by Wednesday, and the case will be heard on August 1.

    Also Read: NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all party cells, departments after MVA collapse

    Also Read: Maharashtra crisis: Speaker not to decide on any disqualification

    Also Read: Has Uddhav Thackeray lost control of his party in Parliament as well?

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee s aide gcw

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

    Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

    Telangana man with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to hospital gcw

    Telangana man with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to Hyderabad hospital

    Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President today Check out detailed schedule here gcw

    'Poor in India can fulfil dreams': President Droupadi Murmu addresses Parliament

    Recent Stories

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more RBA

    Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more

    Meme Boys Exclusive In Tamil films I am quite the meme material Badava Gopi drb

    Meme Boys Exclusive: In Tamil films, I am quite the meme material: Badava Gopi

    football Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi Hernandez hopes to sign legend on free transfer snt

    Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi hopes to sign legend on free transfer

    Japan Sakurajima volcano erupts citizens evacuated as highest alert issued watch viral video gcw

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon