Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of an all-party delegation, said the world must be reminded that the roots of terrorism are in Pakistan, highlighting the need to expose Pakistan's state-sponsored terror model on the global stage.

Earlier today, the various delegation members were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding their trips to various countries.

Highlighting that the members have a united stance against Pakistan's "terror model", Chaturvedi said after the briefing, “Briefing was good, detailed; as an Indian, we are unitedly going out to the world to tell world how Pakistan has developed a terror model, an 'atankistan' model, where the government trains, finances the terrorists, and tells them about strategy.”

She further criticised Pakistan for supporting terror, calling it a "criminal nexus" between their Army, political parties and terrorists.

"When terror camps are targeted, their Army jumps in to retaliate. This criminal nexus of their Army, political parties, and their terrorists needs to be exposed worldwide. The world needs to be reminded that whether it is India, the US with 9/11 or European nations, the roots of terror have been found to be from Pakistan, which needs to be reminded to others," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who is also part of the same group with Chaturvedi highlighted that India will be explaining that we are not trying to wage a war against a country, but rather against terrorism that is being state-sponsored.

"Our point would be that we are not waging war against any one country but rather against terrorism that is being state-sponsored," she told ANI.

This delegation is led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and will visit the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. Other member are: Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena (UBT)), Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism.