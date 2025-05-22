India's All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism.

As per India's Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India's fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo.
Misri conveyed India's zero tolerance for terrorism during the talks.
In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated, "H.E. Mr Vikram Misri, Hon'ble Foreign Secretary, joins H.E. Mr Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Discussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror."

Earlier in the day, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint shown by India, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

Delegation lead, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said," We presented India's stand strongly. He appreciated it and said that action should be taken against terrorism. He also appreciated the restraint India had shown. He supported India's stand against terrorism.

He said that terrorism should be eliminated. He added that EAM S Jaishankar had briefed him on this. He offered his condolences on the Pahalgam attack and said that they (terrorists) should be punished."