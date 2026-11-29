INDIA bloc leaders met with DMK chief MK Stalin to discuss the Centre's proposed 850-seat delimitation plan. While the opposition fears it harms southern states, Stalin maintains supporting the Bill is crucial to safeguard Tamil Nadu's future.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): INDIA bloc leaders on Sunday held meetings with DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, as opposition parties seek to consolidate their stand ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning Monday. Stalin, however, reaffirmed the DMK's support for the proposed legislation, saying it was necessary to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior INDIA bloc leaders met Stalin to seek the DMK's support in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. After the meeting, Stalin described the proposed delimitation exercise as a "battle for survival" for political parties in southern states and said there was no alternative but to support the Bill to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said, "If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu... Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage... With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first."

Elaborating on the potential impact of delimitation on southern states, the DMK chief said that carrying out the exercise based on the 1971 Census would adversely affect Tamil Nadu and other southern states. "If delimitation is carried out based on the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. There is no other alternative proposal either," Stalin said. He further said that the DMK had used its strength in Parliament to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years and stressed that the matter should not be decided emotionally or impulsively. "Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years. There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," he added.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an "anti-Tamil force" and alleged that reshaping India's constituencies through an 850-seat delimitation would finish democracy and trigger a "full-scale attack" on Tamil culture and the Tamil language. "RSS is an anti-Tamil force; the RSS opposes the idea of Tamil civilisation. Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin. Remember what I am saying," Rahul Gandhi said. Speaking about the DMK's position and his discussion with Stalin, the Lok Sabha LoP said he was not aware of what the DMK had said or done, noting that he was sharing what had been conveyed to "Brother Stalin" during their talks. "We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union, and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat," he added. He voiced strong opposition to a proposed 850-seat Parliament through delimitation, alleging that allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reshape constituencies would harm the nation, South India, and particularly Tamil Nadu. Describing the interaction with Stalin as "very nice" and "cordial," Rahul Gandhi said he had conveyed his view to the DMK chief during their meeting. "We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, changing the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Rahul Gandhi said. Referring to the DMK President as "brother Stalin" and a "staunch defender of Tamil Nadu," the Lok Sabha LoP urged him to prevent what he termed the BJP's "dirty design." "We requested brother Stalin, who is a staunch defender of Tamil Nadu, that he needs to defend Tamil Nadu and ensure that this dirty design of the BJP is not allowed to happen," he said. The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce a legislative package comprising the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.