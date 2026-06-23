Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh joined Eknath Shinde's faction, claiming 50 corporators will also switch. He denied Sanjay Raut's 'Rs 85 crore' claim, stating the move was for development work stalled due to a lack of funds.

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, on Tuesday claimed that 50 corporators have contacted him, expressing a desire to switch parties.

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Speaking to ANI, Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh denied Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut's "Rs 85 crore" claim and pressure from central agencies as the reasons behind switching to the ruling camp. He claimed that several projects in the constituency were halted due to a lack of funds.

Rebel MP Cites Lack of Funds, Development for Switch

"NDA doesn't need MPs right now. They have the numbers. We joined them for development works. After I joined Eknath Shinde's party, 50 corporators of Washim and Yavatmal contacted me and expressed their desire to join the party. This is a strong wind; several people will join the party. There is no question of ED-CBI pressure. We do not have that sort of property," the rebel MP said.

Deshmukh added, "Several projects in our constituency had halted due to a lack of funds. We used to write about the Shakuntala broad gauge again and again, but that was not happening either. Farmers are dying by suicide in my constituency. Several development works were not being done because we are not in power. People were getting upset, and there was a growing unrest among them. So, six MPs (of UBT) made a collective decision and joined Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's party."

Along with Sanjay Deshmukhe, Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar were formally inducted into the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

Sanjay Raut Alleges 'Rs 85 Crore' Deal

Sanjay Raut had alleged that the six MPs received "Rs 85 crore" from the Mahayuti camp to switch parties.

In an X post, the Sena UBT MP wrote, "85 Crores! The price of this Member of Parliament! Loot the public's wealth! Who is paying lakhs of rupees for the charter plane?"

Shinde Faction Predicts More Defections, Blames Raut

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that the remaining three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs in the Lok Sabha may also join the Shinde-led faction. He accused Sanjay Raut of the party's downfall.

Mhaske said, "It is the result of Eknath Shinde's hard work and the people's faith in his leadership. The party is moving forward under his guidance, and that very trust is drawing people to us...Six MPs have already joined, and the remaining will also come over to us. I say this with full confidence because of the decline of the UBT faction."

"Sanjay Raut is trying to take control of the party. Party workers, office bearers, and public representatives are frustrated by this kind of behaviour. His mental state has deteriorated. Given the party's decline and considering that elected representatives reach their positions through hard work, if they receive no support from the party, they will naturally seek a different path." (ANI)