Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 'Sindoor-Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra' in Delhi. The event, in its second year, collected over 1000 units of blood for soldiers stationed at the borders.

'Sindoor-Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra' in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday attended the 'Sindoor-Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra (Year 2)' campaign at the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, hailing the bravery of Indian soldiers and emphasising the importance of supporting the armed forces.

The event, which aims to collect blood for soldiers stationed at the borders, was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A Tribute to Soldiers' Valour

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Shinde said, "Today, a blood donation camp for the 'Sindoor Maha-Raktadan Yatra' has been set up here. This is the second year of this event. Last year, 1200 people from Jammu and Kashmir, who are wrestlers, donated blood. This time too, more than 1000 people have donated blood for the army."

Shinde highlighted that the blood donation drive is a tribute to the soldiers who ensure the nation's security. "This blood donation is being done for the soldiers fighting on the border, because of whom our country is safe. After the Pahalgam attack, the innocent people who were killed, our army took revenge for their deaths under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shinde added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the camp was organised to celebrate the success and courage of the military. "This is the victory of our Indian soldiers, and therefore, to salute their valour, we have organised this blood donation camp. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also came to this blood donation camp and marked his presence," he said.

'Greatest Service to the Nation'

Earlier today, in the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the blood donors at the 'Sindoor-Army Maha Blood Donation Yatra', saying that donating blood for the Army personnel on the borders is the 'greatest service to the nation'

Addressing a gathering at the 'Sindoor - Army Maha-Blood Donation Yatra (Year 2)' campaign programme at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, the Union Defence Minister said that the initiative provides a powerful reassurance to every soldier of the Indian Army and their families that the nation stands firmly behind them in times of need. "The massive reserve of 1,000 units (of blood) that you are dedicating and leaving here, it is a belief for every single soldier of the Indian Army and their families that whenever they need it, this nation will stand with them with full strength. I consider this to be the greatest service to the nation, and there can be no other. The name of this blood donation journey is also very wonderful: 'Sindoor Maha Raktdaan Yatra'," he said.