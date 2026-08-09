The AAIB is investigating a 'Serious Incident' where an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi suddenly dropped 300 feet. Both pilots have been removed from duty. A few passengers and crew were injured. The PIC's screening test requires confirmation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, following which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely at Delhi.

"The occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the AAIB," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Sunday. Both the pilots have been taken off from roster (removed from duty).

The statement added that the screening test of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) showed that the result requires confirmatory testing. During the occurrence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

Pilot Undergoes Psychoactive Substance Test

As part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited, the ministry said.

"Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA," it added. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test result.

The Ministry stated that they are committed to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and ensuring that all such occurrences are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the prescribed regulations and procedures. (ANI)