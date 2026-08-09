Six people of a family were killed and one person was left critically injured after their vehicle was hit by a container truck on the wrong side in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh. Police said the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Six people were killed and one person sustained critical injuries after a container truck travelling on the wrong side collided with their vehicle in Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

According to initial information by the local police, the container truck driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol, and further action will be initiated in the case.

Police Detail the Accident

Speaking to ANI, Dhar District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Dawar said, "A tragic road accident occurred in Badnawar, in which six people died. According to the initial information received, a family was returning after visiting Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. During that time, they were hit from the front by a container coming from the wrong side."

"Six people died in this; one is injured and hospitalised, and their condition remains critical. According to the initial information, the driver of the container was found to be under the influence of alcohol. His MLC (Medico-Legal Case) will be conducted, and further action will be taken after registering a case under serious sections," the official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)