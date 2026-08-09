Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga yatra in Imphal. He urged all communities to think for Manipur, asking Meiteis to play a 'big brother' role to maintain unity and work towards a 'Vikshit Manipur'.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga yatra organised by the Imphal Central District of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and hosted by Singjamei Mandal BJP in Imphal. He was accompanied by his spouse Joybala Yumnam, BJP's Manipur in-charge Ajeet Gopachade, State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, BJP MLAS Thokchom Radheyshyam and Kh Joykishan Singh, BJP functionaries and his supporters of Singjamei Assembly constituency during the rally.

'Think for Manipur': CM's Call for Unity

In his addresss on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Manipur was the first state in Southeast Asia to hold its assembly elections in 1947-48 under its own constitution and the first Speaker of that Assembly was a Paite tribal leader from Churachandpur district. He said that Manipur's territorial integrity has always been safeguarded by all communities together.

He said that Meiteis should not think only for Meiteis, Nagas should not think only for Nagas, Kukis should not think only for Kukis. We all should think for Manipur, he added. Khemchand Singh, however, said that Meiteis should play the role of big brother and should keep Manipur united.

CM Warns Against 'Elements Who Don't Want Peace'

He narrated his visit to Kangpokpi yesterday, saying he was given a warm welcome by the people there. He said that he found the people of Kangpokpi happy with his visit and no one seems to have an intention to start a blockade of highways. The Chief Minister said he suspects that there are a few people who are trying to drive a wedge between communities.

Khemchand Singh said that after his successful visit to Jiribam district (bordering Assam) where different communities came together under one platform for peace, there was a blast in Tronglaobi village in Bishenpur district killing two innocent children. Such incidents show that there are people who do not want the return of peace in Manipur.

The Chief Minister called on the people to unite as Indians and work hard to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Vikshit Bharat and a Vikshit Manipur.

BJP Leaders Commend Govt's Peace Efforts

Ajeet Gopachade said that under Khemchand Singh, Manipur is able to march forward towards peace and development. He commended the role of women in Manipur and said that women braved the rain to make the Har Ghar Tiranga yatra successful.

Speaking in the function, Sharda Devi said that the BJP government in Manipur is trying all out to bring peace in the state and the Chief Minister is regularly visiting the hill districts so that normalcy returns back soon. She said that opposition parties may criticise the government, but the BJP is committed to take the state on the path of peace and prosperity. (ANI)