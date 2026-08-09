A trainer aircraft from a private company overshot the runway by about 20 feet during a practice run at Baramati airfield in Maharashtra. Officials stated that there were no injuries to the two occupants, and the aircraft sustained no damage.

No injuries were reported as a trainer aircraft belonging to a private company overshot the runway by around 20 feet during a practice run at Baramati airfield on Sunday, officials said.

Police Detail Initial Findings

Narayan Pawar, Police Inspector at Baramati Taluka Police Station, said the aircraft was conducting practice runs on the runway. "We arrived at the airport upon receiving information about the incident. Upon inspection, we found that a 'Water Tango' (WT) aircraft belonging to Carver Aviation, manned by Captain Chirag Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jhundre, was conducting practice runs on the runway. At approximately 12:09 pm, while maneuvering along the runway during the exercise, the aircraft failed to stop," he said. "Instead, it overshot the runway by about 20 feet and came to rest in the grass. The aircraft did not crash, sustained no damage, and none of the occupants suffered any injuries," he added.

SP Confirms Runway Excursion

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill stated that the aircraft veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the runway. "An aircraft VT-SEX was involved in a runway excursion incident at Baramati Airfield during a training exercise, with Capt Chirag Shashikant Doifode and Cadet Abhijeet Jundre on board. No injuries have been reported," he said.

"The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold," he added. (ANI)