Jairam Ramesh questioned Amit Shah's silence on the recent students' protest, comparing it to his silence after the 2023 Parliament security breach. He warned 'History should not be repeated,' referring to the mass suspension of 146 MPs.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday invoked the 2023 Parliament security breach while questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah's silence on the July 20 students' protest, saying "History should not be repeated". He also recalled the Opposition's demand for a statement from Shah at the time.

Recalling the 2023 Parliament Security Breach

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "On December 13, 2023, while the Winter Session of Parliament was underway, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha from the Visitors' Gallery. They were raising slogans and releasing yellow smoke from canisters. At the same time, two other individuals released canisters of colored smoke outside Parliament. This was a shocking and serious lapse in Parliament's security."

He said the Opposition had repeatedly demanded a statement from the Union Home Minister at the time. "The entire opposition repeatedly demanded that the Union Home Minister make a statement on this incident, but no statement came from him. They remained silent even then, just as they are now silent on the brutality inflicted by the Delhi Police on the youth who were protesting last month," Ramesh said.

'Unprecedented' Suspension of 146 MPs

Drawing a comparison between the 2023 protests and the current situation, the Congress leader said, "Between December 14, 2023, and December 21, 2023, an unprecedented 146 MPs-100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha-were suspended."

Key Laws Passed With Limited Opposition

He said that after the suspensions, several key legislations were passed with limited Opposition presence in Parliament. "Following these record suspensions, with the opposition's extremely limited presence in the remaining part of the session, Parliament passed several important laws" he said.

Congress leader further listed the legislations, " Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (which replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC)), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC)), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (which replaced the Indian Evidence Act), The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill."

Concluding his post, Ramesh said, "History should not be repeated." (ANI)