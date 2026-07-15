Two people died and several were injured after an HRTC bus lost control and met with an accident in the Rampur sub-division of Shimla. The deceased include the bus conductor and a 72-year-old passenger. Rescue operations are underway.

Two people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Rampur sub-division of Shimla district late Wednesday evening.

Two Dead in Rampur Bus Mishap

The accident occurred around 6:30 PM when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (HP 06A 6454), plying on the Rampur-Khradhan-Kotadhar-Kholighat route, lost control and met with an accident near a place called Gartola, a press release stated. According to preliminary information, there were approximately 22 passengers on board the bus. The bus conductor, Jai Prakash Negi, resident of village Ghadoli, Post Office Khuni, Tehsil Nankhari, and 72-year-old Daku Ram, son of Kalu Ram, resident of village Shahdu, Tehsil Nankhari, died on the spot.

Administration Responds to Tragedy

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap expressed deep grief over the accident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He stated that the district administration has immediately released an interim relief amount of Rs 20,000 to the kin of the local deceased person, in accordance with relief norms. Interim relief amount for the other deceased person will be released immediately upon receipt of the relevant report, as per the press release.

Medical Aid for Injured

He mentioned that all passengers injured in the accident are being brought to the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Medical Complex, Khaneri (Rampur), for treatment, where a team of doctors is providing first aid and necessary medical care. The Deputy Commissioner stated that an administrative team is engaged in relief and rescue operations at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Rampur SDM Harsh Amrendra Negi is present at the hospital, overseeing treatment and relief efforts to ensure that all possible assistance is provided to the injured in a timely manner, the release said. The district administration has assured that all possible assistance will be provided to the affected families and the injured. (ANI)