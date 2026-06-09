Keralam Minister T Siddique said the Shigella outbreak in Wayanad is 'under control'. Authorities are investigating institutions, planning a chlorination drive, and raising public awareness. Two students tested positive, and 339 people reported symptoms.

Keralam Minister T Siddique on Tuesday said that the Shigella outbreak reported in parts of the state is "under control", with steps to manage the situation being initiated. Speaking to reporters, Siddique said that institutions where the cases are associated are under strict supervision and steps are being taken to increase public awareness.

"The current situation is completely under control. Twelve institutions that have links to the relatives of students studying elsewhere have also been identified. Necessary measures to manage the situation have been initiated, and investigations have begun across these 12 institutions, one of which is outside Wayanad, while the remaining 11 are within the district. All required steps are being taken, and the process is actively underway," he said.

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Containment Efforts Underway

Highlighting the efforts to manage the situation, he added, "A special chlorination drive for all wells and water bodies will be conducted tomorrow by local bodies and the health department. Furthermore, awareness materials for the public are on track, with public announcements and pamphlet distribution already taken care of."

Scale of the Outbreak

The remarks came after health officials confirmed that two students from a school in Wayanad had tested positive for Shigellosis. The confirmed cases involve a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. According to health authorities, 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Of these, 21 are undergoing treatment at Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals. Officials have said that none of the patients is currently in serious condition. A total of 21 samples were sent for laboratory testing. Two samples have tested positive so far, while the results of the remaining samples are awaited. The outbreak has drawn attention following the death of a four-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College after being infected with Shigella.

How Shigella Spreads

Health officials said the infection spreads through contaminated food or water and can cause diarrhoea, fever and intestinal complications, particularly among vulnerable individuals.

Health Minister Assures Control

Meanwhile, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan asserted that the Shigella outbreak reported in parts of the state remains under control, even as health authorities continue monitoring cases in Wayanad and other districts. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Muraleedharan said a special medical team from Kozhikode Medical College has been deployed to Wayanad, where several students were admitted to the hospital following reports of Shigellosis, a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection. "It was reported in Pathanamthitta and in the Alappuzha district. After that, one child died because of Shigella infection. Now, 25 students in Wayanad are admitted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital. But their conditions are stable. A special medical team has been sent from Calicut Medical College to Wayanad. Everything is under control," the minister said. (ANI)