Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar launched a program for free doorstep delivery of caste certificates. The government will also delegate powers to Deputy Tahsildars to issue permanent residence certificates to simplify processes and reduce delays for citizens.

In a major citizen-centric push, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday announced free doorstep delivery of caste certificates across Karnataka and delegated powers to Deputy Tahsildars to issue permanent residence certificates to reduce delays.

Launching the initiatives, the CM said they mark a new chapter in the state's administrative history by bringing governance closer to people through technology and simplified processes. "This is not merely about distributing certificates. It is about protecting the identity and voice of every citizen in a democracy. Our objective is to ensure that government services reach the people instead of people having to run from one government office to another," Shivakumar said.

Under the new programme, the government has already classified and shared 4.85 crore digital caste certificates with Deputy Commissioners in district-, taluk- and village-wise PDF formats. District administrations will print the certificates and deliver them directly to beneficiaries.

To ensure transparency, a dedicated mobile application has been developed to record beneficiaries' Aadhaar numbers, mobile numbers, and acknowledgements after delivery. Citizens can also download their caste certificates free of cost from the designated government website using the certificate's RD number, ration card number, or Aadhaar number.

The service will also be available at government assistance centres. The government has set up assistance centres at the hobli level where citizens can obtain printed copies of caste certificates and other essential documents free of charge.

Shivakumar added that around 57 lakh caste certificates have already been linked to beneficiaries' mobile numbers. Download links have been sent via WhatsApp and SMS, enabling digital access at no cost.

Deputy Tahsildars to Issue Residence Certificates

In another key reform, the Revenue Department has delegated additional powers to Deputy Tahsildars to issue permanent residence certificates. The move is expected to cut processing time and make the service more accessible.

Emphasising the vision of "doorstep governance," the CM said, "The government itself will come to your doorstep. This is our guarantee." He stressed that the government's priority is to ensure that even the most marginalised citizens receive services with dignity, ease, and without discrimination or delay.

"Empowering citizens through efficient and transparent governance is essential for Karnataka's progress," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara and senior bureaucrats were present at the launch. (ANI)