J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged the Union Government suppressed the National Conference's protest for statehood. Despite restrictions at Jantar Mantar, he affirmed that their campaign for dignity and self-governance has only just begun.

NC Alleges Protest Suppression

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that the Union Government had supressed the National Conference protest for restoration of statehood. The JK CM affirmed that this would not deter their campaign for dignity and self-governance.

Abdullah maintained that the movement for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional rights has only just begun. Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, reflected on the challenges faced during the demonstration. He wrote, "We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us."

Protest at Jantar Mantar

Earlier, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the restoration of statehood. Although party leaders faced restrictions while attempting to reach the protest site, they emphasised that the movement remains active and focused on their constitutional goals.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi emphasised that the continued delay in restoring statehood is damaging the national interest, adding that the reason for the protest is the prevailing uncertainty. He said, "The promise regarding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood was made on the floor of Parliament, before the Supreme Court. Yet, for a year and a half, no action has been taken. We exercised patience for a year. We have come here now to address this and the prevailing uncertainty; such uncertainty is not in the interest of the nation or its people. That is the reason for our visit and our protest..."

Reminding the Centre of Its Promise

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the National Conference's protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 is aimed at reminding the Centre of its promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Dy CM said, "... During the 2024 elections, both the Prime Minister and Home Minister assured the people of Jammu & Kashmir that statehood would be restored once the elections concluded. Yet, twenty-one months have passed; we have exercised great patience and waited, hoping for the day when the PM and Home Minister would fulfill the promise made to the people of Jammu & Kashmir."

"A decision was taken during a party legislators' meeting to gather at Jantar Mantar on the 20th. We intend to remind the Prime Minister and Home Minister that the time has come to honour their commitment to restore statehood after the elections," he further added.

Background of the Demand

On July 20, the National Conference called for a protest at the Jantar Mantar to demand statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Party chief Farooq Abdullah invited the leaders across party lines to join the protest.

Earlier, on July 10, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference has not received permission for its July 20 protest, demanding restoration of full statehood for the Union Territory. He alleged that there was an intent to "sabotage" the National Conference's protest.

Full statehood has been a part of NC's long-standing demand after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. National Conference has invited 52 leaders across party lines for the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre formed two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the move to abrogate Article 370, while not taking up the question of the restoration of statehood, as the Centre had submitted that it would be restored in due time. (ANI)