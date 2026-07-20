Severe floods in Assam's Sivasagar district, triggered by heavy rains in Nagaland, have submerged tea estates in the Nazira region. The Tea Association of India reports thousands of workers displaced and infrastructure extensively damaged.

The Tea Association of India (TAI), Assam Branch, has expressed deep concern over the unprecedented flood situation that has severely affected the tea-growing areas of Nazira Sub-Division in Sivasagar District following incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in the adjoining State of Nagaland. The sudden surge of water in the rivers originating from Nagaland resulted in all major rivers flowing above the danger level. The breach of the embankment on the Dorika River further aggravated the situation, causing extensive inundation across the tea estates of the Nazira region. According to the Tea Association of India, almost all tea estates in the affected area have been submerged, with workers' residential quarters, estate hospitals, schools, roads and other essential infrastructure remaining under floodwaters.

Humanitarian Crisis in Tea Gardens

"Thousands of tea workers and their family members have been compelled to leave their homes and seek refuge in factory buildings, managers' bungalows and other elevated structures within the estates," Dipanjol Deka, Tea Association of India (Assam Branch) Secretary, said.

He further said that, among the affected estates, Bamonpookrie Tea Estate has suffered the most severe devastation. "In an extraordinary and distressing incident, a pregnant worker delivered a baby inside the factory premises under extremely challenging circumstances as floodwaters made it impossible to reach a medical facility in time. Another expectant mother, who was on the verge of delivery, also required urgent medical attention, highlighting the grave humanitarian challenges faced by the stranded workers," Dipanjol Deka said.

Relief and Rescue Operations

He also said that, despite the adverse conditions, the Management of the affected tea estates extended all possible assistance to the displaced workers by arranging shelter, cooked food, drinking water, essential supplies and emergency support. Estate staff worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the workers and their families throughout the crisis.

The Tea Association of India also acknowledges and sincerely appreciates the prompt response of the District Administration, Sivasagar, which coordinated rescue operations, facilitated the evacuation of stranded persons and ensured timely medical assistance for those in need. The collaborative efforts of the District Administration, disaster response agencies and the estate management have played a crucial role in safeguarding lives during this unprecedented natural calamity.

While immediate rescue operations are underway, the humanitarian crisis remains far from over. Restoration of drinking water, electricity, roads, medical services and workers' housing will require sustained support in the coming days. The Tea Association of India urges all concerned authorities to continue relief and rehabilitation efforts on a priority basis so that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

The Tea Association of India stands in solidarity with the affected tea workers and their families and remains committed to working closely with the Government and district authorities in all relief, rehabilitation and recovery initiatives.

Floods Impact Railway Services

Meanwhile, due to incessant heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas, the Dikhow River has been overflowing, leading to severe flooding in and around Simaluguri (SLGR) town in Sivasagar district under Tinsukia Division of Northeast Frontier Railway. The floodwaters have inundated the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony and adjoining areas. Water has also overtopped the railway track in the Simaluguri section.

Train Movements Suspended and Diverted

In view of passenger safety and operational requirements, train movement between the Simaluguri-Namtiali and Simaluguri-Selenghat sections has been suspended until further notice, according to a release. Consequently, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia have been diverted via the Rangiya - Rangapara - Dibrugarh route. In addition, a number of local passenger services have been cancelled, while some trains have been short-terminated or short-originated.

Passenger Assistance Measures

NF Railway is taking proactive action to facilitate the passengers on board these trains. Arrangements of food packets, drinking water and refund of tickets have been made. Help Desks have been set up at all stations. ASTC buses and local vehicles have been arranged at Namtiali for the movement of passengers to Sibsagar Town station.

From Sibsagar Town station, a special train has been planned for Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

217 passengers detraining from 22503 Vivek Express at Selenghat are being transported by road to Mariani. 570 passengers of the 15959 Kamrup Express and 490 passengers of the 15934 Amritsar Tinsukia Express detraining at Mariani are being facilitated. (ANI)