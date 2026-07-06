In a historic feat, Indian trail runner Shashwat Rao set an all-time mountain record, crossing the 39 km Hamta Pass in a staggering 5 hours and 10 minutes during the inaugural Himalayan Xtreme Trail Running Fest in Manali.

Shashwat Rao's Historic Mountain Record

In a historic display of human endurance, India's ace trail runner, Shashwat Rao, has set an astonishing all-time mountain record on one of the country's most legendary alpine routes. Crossing the gruelling 4300m Hamta Pass--a treacherous, high-altitude crossover trail that typically takes trekkers four to five days to navigate. Rao completed the entire 39 km journey from Chattru in Lahaul to Manali in a mind-boggling 5 hours and 10 minutes.

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A World-Class Event in the Himalayas

The record-shattering run took place during the inaugural edition of the Himalayan Xtreme Trail Running Fest 2026. Notably, the festival forms an official part of the prestigious Indian National League circuit and is fully certified by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), granting international ranking points to finishing athletes.

Organized by the Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association (HXSA), this groundbreaking event was fully supported by Himachal Tourism, the Kullu District Administration, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS). To ensure athlete safety across the high-risk, high-altitude terrain, the festival deployed world-class safety protocols. Critical emergency medical support was executed on the ground by Rapid Tactical, while specialized mountain search and rescue teams from the Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOA) Manali were stationed at key high-altitude choke points.

The Three Brutal Race Formats

The mega-event brought together 35 elite pro athletes from across the country to battle extreme altitudes, technical scree, and freezing river crossings across three brutal race formats: The Hamta Pass Sky Traverse (39 km) is a punishing, ITRA-certified alpine course starting from the arid landscape of Chattru at 3300m, climbing over the freezing Hamta Pass at 4300m, and plunging down into the lush Kullu Valley to finish at ABVIMAS, Manali. The Chikka Jobri Dash (18 km) is a fast, technical mountain race testing speed and agility through dense forests and rugged riverbeds. The Manali Vertical Challenge is also a pure, relentless battle against gravity featuring a crushing, continuous vertical elevation gain.

Local Athlete Natasha Mahar Claims Podium Finish

Adding to the historic nature of the day, local mountain athlete Natasha Mahar from Manali delivered a phenomenal performance. Competing as the lone female athlete in the gruelling main event, Mahar defied the odds to claim the 3rd position overall, cementing her place as a rising icon in Indian skyrunning.

A New Benchmark for Indian Trail Running

"What these athletes achieved today rewrites what we thought was possible in the Indian Himalayas," said an event spokesperson. "An ultra-endurance feat of this scale across Hamta Pass requires absolute precision.

Thanks to the unwavering backing of Himachal Tourism, the Kullu Administration, ABVIMAS, and our elite safety partners Rapid Tactical and ATOA Manali, India has officially proven it can host world-class, safe skyrunning events on the global stage," the spokesperson added. (ANI)