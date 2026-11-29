Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described Sonia Gandhi's new memoir as an intimate personal account of her life, urging critics not to judge it as political history, while noting it captures her journey from Italy to building a life in India.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Describing Sonia Gandhi’s memoir as a deeply personal account of her life rather than a political narrative, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that it was "not fair to judge it as a political history", emphasising that the book beautifully captures her journey from a young woman arriving from a foreign country to building a life in India with her husband and family.

Speaking about Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Tharoor described it as a moving and intimate account of her personal experiences and relationships. "It is a very moving book. I think it is a very personal book. It is not really a book about politics principally. It is about a young woman coming from a foreign country, adjusting to our country, her love, her relationship with her husband, family. It is all beautiful, very intimate, very personal," Tharoor said.

He further said that the memoir should be viewed as the author's account of her own life rather than as a work of political history. "It is not fair to judge it as a political history because she is not a political historian; she is writing her own life story, and it is beautifully done," he added.

Sonia Gandhi launched her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, on November 10. The book was formally launched at a public event in New Delhi on November 16, triggering political discussions and debate over its contents and the personal and political experiences reflected in it.

Earlier in a post on X, Tharoor said the book chronicles a deeply personal journey marked by love, loss and resilience, along with her enduring bond with India. "Warmest congratulations to @SoniaGandhi ji on the publication of #Belonging: A Journey of Love. The book has been described as a deeply personal journey of love, loss, resilience and an abiding bond with India. Her remarkable life has been intertwined with some of the defining chapters of our nation's history," he said.

Tharoor also shared that he had received one of the first copies of the book in Thiruvananthapuram and expressed his eagerness to read Sonia Gandhi's account in her own words. "I am delighted to have one of the first copies in Thiruvananthapuram and look forward to reading her story in her own words!" he added.

The release of Sonia Gandhi's memoirs ignited a sharp political row, drawing simultaneous attacks from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its framing in several instances. The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.