Shashi Tharoor has congratulated Sonia Gandhi on her new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' which reflects on her life and history. The book release has triggered a political controversy regarding Operation Blue Star and UPA governance.

Tharoor Congratulates Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday congratulated Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on the publication of her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', describing her life as intertwined with some of the defining chapters of India's history.

In a post on X, Tharoor extended his wishes to Sonia Gandhi and said the book chronicles a deeply personal journey marked by love, loss and resilience, along with her enduring bond with India.

"Warmest congratulations to @SoniaGandhi ji on the publication of #Belonging: A Journey of Love. The book has been described as a deeply personal journey of love, loss, resilience and an abiding bond with India. Her remarkable life has been intertwined with some of the defining chapters of our nation's history," Tharoor said.

Tharoor also shared that he had received one of the first copies of the book in Thiruvananthapuram and expressed his eagerness to read Sonia Gandhi's account in her own words. "I am delighted to have one of the first copies in Thiruvananthapuram and look forward to reading her story in her own words!" he added.

Book Sparks Political Row

The release of Sonia Gandhi's memoirs "Belonging: A Journey of Love" ignited a sharp political row on Tuesday, drawing simultaneous attacks from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its framing of Operation Blue Star and UPA-era governance.

In her memoir, Sonia Gandhi recalled that as Indira Gandhi watched a video of the aftermath of the Operation. "As my mother-in-law watched the slow-moving record, I could see her face wet with tears-tears of pain and regret, I think: sorrow at the manner in which the seige has ended, at the large number of lives lost," she wrote.

The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)