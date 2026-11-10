BJP leader Nainar Nagendran has alleged a corruption scandal involving AI-generated books under the TVK government, while also criticizing the administration for deteriorating law and order and failing to deliver on agricultural loan promises.

Allegations of Corruption and AI Manipulation

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran on Monday accused certain people of indulging in corruption through the writing and sale of books using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and said the TVK government and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay were responsible for investigating the alleged irregularities. Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli Junction Railway Station, Nagendran raised several issues concerning the state, including the law and order situation, crimes against women, the Mekedatu dam issue and alleged irregularities surrounding books published in connection with the Periyar Intellectual World controversy.

Comparing fuel prices in India with those in the United States, Pakistan and Sri Lanka amid the ongoing tensions in West Asian countries, he said the Union Government had kept petrol and diesel prices under control. He also said domestic LPG cylinders were being supplied at Rs 900. On agricultural issues, Nagendran said urea, which costs Rs 3,000 in the open market, was being supplied to farmers at a subsidised price of Rs 242, while DAP fertiliser was available at Rs 1,350. He alleged that the TVK government had failed to fulfil its election promise of waiving all agricultural loans and had waived only Rs 75,000.

Concerns Over Law and Order

Raising concerns over the law and order situation, the BJP leader claimed that 15 murders had taken place in Tamil Nadu on Diwali alone, while around 40 to 50 murders had been reported over the past six months. Questioning Minister Rajmohan's reported remarks that murders had occurred in the past as well and that the present number was comparatively lower, Nagendran asked whether a minister could make such a statement. He also pointed out that Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, whose party is part of the TVK alliance, had criticised the remarks.

Alleging a deterioration in law and order, Nagendran said even police personnel were not safe in the state. Referring to the murder of a Special Sub-Inspector in Theni, he questioned how the public could feel secure if those responsible for protecting them were themselves facing threats. He said Chief Minister Joseph Vijay must provide an appropriate explanation.

Alleged Assaults and Political Controversy

Reacting to the alleged assault on a person who had approached the Deputy Speaker to submit a petition in Tiruchirappalli, Nagendran termed the incident shocking. He alleged that the person was threatened when he approached the police to lodge a complaint and was forced to release a video apologising. Referring to the allegations against Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh, the BJP leader said several complaints had been raised against the legislator. He also referred to allegations made by DMK leaders, including Kanimozhi, that the MLA had allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to a District Collector.

Expressing concern over reports of sexual harassment, Nagendran said such incidents involved victims ranging from three-year-old children to elderly people aged around 50 and had now allegedly extended to a District Collector. He demanded that the government immediately disclose the facts in the matter.

Cauvery Water and Periyar Intellectual World

On the Mekedatu dam issue, Nagendran said the BJP was firm that Tamil Nadu must receive its rightful share of Cauvery water. He asserted that the Karnataka government should not construct any dam at Mekedatu, reiterating that this was the clear position of the Tamil Nadu BJP. Turning to the controversy surrounding Periyar Intellectual World, Nagendran alleged that nobody was present at the address mentioned for Akal Vilakku Publications. He said that while books earlier carried the names of their authors, books were now being published under pseudonyms such as Trisha and Vijay. Alleging that books were being written and sold using AI technology as part of a corruption racket, he said the TVK government and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had a responsibility to investigate the matter and uncover the alleged irregularities.

Nagendran also alleged that the TVK's election manifesto had promised compensation of Rs 1 crore if police personnel died while on duty, but only Rs 40 lakh had been provided. He urged senior police officials to ensure adequate safety equipment for all police personnel and called upon the Chief Minister to approve the necessary measures immediately. On the Cauvery water issue, he alleged that the Congress party had extended no support to Tamil Nadu. He said Congress MLAs, who had remained silent despite several incidents in the state, could resign from their posts.