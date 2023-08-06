Sharad Pawar-loyalist Jayant Patil denies secret meeting with Amit Shah

Senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, a loyalist of Sharad Pawar, debunked speculations about his potential shift to the Ajit Pawar-led faction within Maharashtra's political scene. He reinforced his allegiance to Sharad Pawar and the NCP's growth.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil, a known loyalist of Sharad Pawar, has refuted rumours of a 'secret' meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune. Patil, who leads the Maharashtra NCP unit, also dismissed speculations suggesting he was poised to align with the Ajit Pawar-led faction within the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP figure, emphasized that no meeting had occurred between Amit Shah and Patil. During the day, Amit Shah inaugurated the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune. Patil clarified that he had been with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening and later convened with fellow senior colleagues, including Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, and Sunil Bhusara, at his residence.

"They were at my house till 1.30 am. I met Sharad Pawar again this morning. Those who spread these rumours should provide evidence of the time I met Shah in Pune. I am always aligned with Sharad Pawar. These speculations should cease," Patil addressed reporters.

He firmly stated that no pressure existed for him to switch allegiances, and no discussions had taken place with any other parties.

Patil attributed the speculations to his role in the organization committee of the MVA meeting held on Saturday for the INDIA conclave in Mumbai, affirming that his primary objective was expanding the NCP's influence.

Subsequently, Patil visited the NCP office in Mumbai, engaging with party workers and leaders.

Fadnavis underscored, "There has been no meeting between Shah and Jayant Patil. Those disseminating rumours should verify information before making it public."

In recent times, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, and eight NCP MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government. Ajit Pawar took the oath of Deputy Chief Minister, and the eight MLAs assumed ministerial roles.

The political landscape in Maharashtra has been abuzz with conjectures about potential restlessness within the Sharad Pawar camp among MLAs.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad echoed Patil's sentiments, categorically stating that the reports of Jayant Patil's meeting with Shah were erroneous. "I will stand by Sharad Pawar till my last breath," Awhad affirmed to the reporters.