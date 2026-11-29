Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC advocates for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and Delimitation Bill, urging parties to support these measures to boost women's political representation and democracy ahead of the special Parliament session.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday urged all political parties to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill), which is linked with the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, saying the measures were long overdue and that every party that "respects women" will support the amendment. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai, she argued that expanding the seats would benefit every state. Her assertion comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the special session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, during which the government is set to take up revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation. Emphasising that the demand has been pending for years, Shaina NC said, "Every single party that respects the women of India will support the Nari Shakti Vandan (women's reservation bill) and Delimitation Bill. Whether it is Stalin or a stalwart like Sharad Pawar, they all know that 50% of their vote bank comprises women voters, and we have been waiting for 27 long years. A larger democracy means greater representation for every single state, and that is what we stand for... People can come up with their own concoctions, but the geography is not going to change. This is a constitutional provision and a constitutional mandate, and it is long overdue."

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)