Shiv Sena's Shaina NC slammed Sanjay Raut, calling the I.N.D.I.A. bloc a "sinking ship." She contrasted this with the Mahayuti's "politics of performance" under Eknath Shinde, dismissing speculation about MPs switching sides.

Shaina NC Hits Out at Sanjay Raut, UBT Sena

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, saying that aligning with a "sinking ship" of a political party will only lead to political decline. She said the Mahayuti represents "politics of performance" in Maharashtra, crediting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for "Operation Development" and on-ground governance.

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Reacting to Raut's recent statement, Shaina NC said, "What is left of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc? The reality is that if you align with a sinking ship, you will only sink. This is not the first time that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have come together. We saw the flop show in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections despite them coming together." Taking a dig at Raut, she added, "Sanjay Raut has turned from being a strong critic into a family counsellor. I would only say: please keep your options and your thoughts to yourself. People in Maharashtra only want the politics of performance, and that spells out one name--the Mahayuti..."

'Operation Development' vs 'Operation Tiger'

Referring to speculation over "Operation Tiger" and "Operation Fox" mentioned in political discussions, Shaina NC said, "What is Operation Tiger, what is Operation Fox is best known to Sanjay Raut. But let me tell him the only operation that works is when you operate on ground and work for the people of Maharashtra. And that our leader Eknathji Shinde has done. That is why the Mahayuti always gets a resounding victory. So operation aside, it is Operation Development that works."

The development comes amidst the ongoing political buzz surrounding 'Operation Tiger', where it is speculated that seven of the nine UBT Sena MPs are in touch with Shinde Sena, and might join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sanjay Raut Rubbishes Defection Speculations

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians had participated in a routine meeting chaired by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, rubbishing speculations that several MPs could join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing reporters here after the meeting held at Thackeray's residence here, Raut said that four MPs attended the meeting in person, while five others joined through video conferencing. "Four MPs were physically present in the meeting, and five of our MPs participated in this meeting through video conferencing. In this way, nine MPs were present in today's meeting with Uddhav Ji. Aditya Sahab was also there, Vinayak Raut was also there -- all these nine MPs joined today's meeting and a good conversation took place," Raut said.

He clarified that the meeting was part of the party's regular organisational exercise and not linked to the ongoing political speculation. "Actually, this is a routine meeting; once a month, all of us MPs meet at Matoshree, and Uddhav Ji guides us. It is a routine meeting, and all MPs participated in it either directly (physically) or through video conferencing," he said.

Rejecting reports of a possible split within the party, Raut urged people not to give credence to such claims. "So, please stop spreading the rumours that you are spreading," he added. (ANI)