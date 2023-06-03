Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over alleged affair

    A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh 51 times with a screwdriver over suspicion of an extra affair. The victim has been identified as Neelam Kusum Panna and the accused Shahbaz.

    Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over suspicion of affair anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Korba: In yet another horrifying stabbing case, a man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh over suspicion of an extra affair. 
    The victim has been identified as Neelam Kusum Panna and the accused Shahbaz. The latter stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver. The police have recorded the arrest of the accused. 

    Neelam, a local of Pump Colony near the CSEB police station in Korba, befriended Shahbaz, who was a bus conductor. 

    Also read: Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    The relationship got worse when he departed for Gujarat in search of a new job. But as time passed, they started talking again, and their relationship grew stronger. However, Shahbaz started to speculate that Kusum was in love with another man.

    Last year, Shahbaz arrived in Korba from Gujarat on the day before Christmas, and he went straight to Kusum's home where she was getting ready for the season.

    After that, Kusum was stabbed 34 times in the chest and 16 times in the back with a screwdriver by Shahbaz. 

    Shahbaz confessed to the crime when the police apprehended him. The boarding pass that the police found in Kusum's room also confirmed that he had flown in from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh.

    In a similar case, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed more than 40 times by a man outside her home in Delhi’s slum cluster in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV. The girl was captured on camera walking down the street when she was stopped by her attacker, Sahil, who then repeatedly stabbed her before hitting her head on a concrete slab. The deceased was identified as Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area.

    Also read: World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers snt

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    Odisha Train Accident eyewitness account will never forget the bloodbath on tracks

    Odisha Train Accident: 'I will never forget the bloodbath on tracks'

    World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India anr

    World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India

    Coaches strewn haphazardly, mangled tracks & more: Aerial videos capture horror of Odisha train crash snt

    Coaches strewn haphazardly, mangled tracks & more: Aerial videos capture horror of Odisha train crash

    Odisha Train Accident: No 'Kavach' on route where 3 trains crashed

    Odisha Train Accident: No 'Kavach' on route where 3 trains crashed

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers snt

    Odisha train crash: From rescue efforts to donating blood, locals turn heroes for saving injured passengers

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Tennis French Open 2023: Tsitsipas lauds Schwartzman's show; looks forward to face Ofner in 4th round osf

    French Open 2023: Tsitsipas lauds Schwartzman's show; looks forward to face Ofner in 4th round

    Odisha Train Accident eyewitness account will never forget the bloodbath on tracks

    Odisha Train Accident: 'I will never forget the bloodbath on tracks'

    World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India anr

    World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon