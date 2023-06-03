Shahbad Dairy-like horror in Chhattisgarh: Girlfriend stabbed 51 times with screwdriver over alleged affair

A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh 51 times with a screwdriver over suspicion of an extra affair. The victim has been identified as Neelam Kusum Panna and the accused Shahbaz.

The victim has been identified as Neelam Kusum Panna and the accused Shahbaz. The latter stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver. The police have recorded the arrest of the accused.

Neelam, a local of Pump Colony near the CSEB police station in Korba, befriended Shahbaz, who was a bus conductor.

The relationship got worse when he departed for Gujarat in search of a new job. But as time passed, they started talking again, and their relationship grew stronger. However, Shahbaz started to speculate that Kusum was in love with another man.

Last year, Shahbaz arrived in Korba from Gujarat on the day before Christmas, and he went straight to Kusum's home where she was getting ready for the season.

After that, Kusum was stabbed 34 times in the chest and 16 times in the back with a screwdriver by Shahbaz.

Shahbaz confessed to the crime when the police apprehended him. The boarding pass that the police found in Kusum's room also confirmed that he had flown in from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh.

In a similar case, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed more than 40 times by a man outside her home in Delhi’s slum cluster in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV. The girl was captured on camera walking down the street when she was stopped by her attacker, Sahil, who then repeatedly stabbed her before hitting her head on a concrete slab. The deceased was identified as Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in the Shahbad dairy area.

