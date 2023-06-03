Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident; extend support to India

    World leaders have mourned the loss of lives in the devastating train accident in Balasore, Odisha even as rescue and relief efforts are ongoing. Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, the Prime Minister of Canada, and other world leaders have all expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident. Taking to his official Twitter handle,  Trudeau wrote, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweeted, "I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government and the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

    UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi expressed his deepest condolence to the families. He tweeted, "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India.”

    Australia's Minister of foreign affairs, Penny Wong tweeted, "We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured and with the emergency personnel working to assist them."

    Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, said, "Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured."

    Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief."

    The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 238 people were killed and more than 650 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence.
     

