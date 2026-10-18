Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet families of people killed after opposing drug traffickers in Punjab, blaming the AAP government. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal hit back, accusing BJP of spreading drugs. MHA has sought a report on the killings.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will meet the families of people who recently lost their lives after raising their voices against drug traffickers in Punjab’s Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur districts on October 20.

In a post on X, Shah accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing Punjab deeper into the drug crisis, alleging that its policies have contributed to the loss of many young lives. He alleged that drug traffickers dealing in ‘chitta’ (a commonly used term for heroin in Punjab) were flourishing under the AAP government’s protection and said he would meet the bereaved families of those who had spoken out against the illegal drug trade.

Expressing his condolences, Shah said the pain of the families who had lost their loved ones was beyond words. He asserted that attempts to silence voices raised against the drug trade would never succeed and that the people of Punjab would give a strong response to those responsible.

Shah further stated that the Government of India would identify and send drug traffickers to prison and reiterated its commitment to making Punjab, along with the rest of the country, free from the menace of drugs.

The proposed meetings come amid the political debate over drug trafficking in Punjab, with the BJP targeting the AAP government over the issue and demanding stronger action against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Kejriwal Hits Back at BJP

On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of facilitating narcotics smuggling and extending state protection to gangsters.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, the former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the BJP had colluded with former coalition partners to promote the drug trade during their past rule in the border state and was now attempting to destabilise Punjab once again. "You are the ones who spread drugs in Punjab via the Adani port! You are the ones providing protection in Sabarmati Jail to the person spreading gangsterism in Punjab! You are the ones who colluded with the Chitta (drug) party between 2007 and 2017 to flood Punjab with drugs! And now, joining hands with that very same party, are you dreaming of earning billions of rupees again by selling drugs in Punjab?" Kejriwal wrote.

MHA Seeks Report From Punjab Government

Earlier in October, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government on the Gurdaspur incident in which one man was killed, and two others were critically injured.

In a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the MHA's Internal Security-I Division referred to reports of an attack on Bikramjit Singh, Nishan Singh and Gurmukh Singh in Mari Panwan village, under Sri Hargobindpur Police Station in Batala tehsil. It said that Bikramjit Singh died in the attack, while the other two were critically injured.

The letter noted that it has been alleged that the attacks are related to narcotic drugs. "In view of the potential law and order ramifications on this issue in the state, the Punjab government has been requested to share a detailed report on the incident, it said.

Killing of Anti-Drug Activist in Mansa

The Ministry has also sought a comprehensive factual report from the Punjab government regarding the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa on October 13, reportedly known for campaigning against the sale and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

According to reports, Jhota had been campaigning against drug abuse and the alleged illegal sale of habit-forming medicines at chemist shops. He was known for confronting suspected sellers and recording videos of such encounters on social media.

On the day of the incident, Jhota and his associates reportedly confronted a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. During the altercation, the shop owner allegedly opened fire, killing Jhota and injuring others. The incident was captured in a video recorded during the confrontation.

The killing triggered protests and renewed concerns over the drug menace and law-and-order situation in Punjab. The incident also drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the state government's handling of crime and the alleged illegal sale of drugs.

Strengthening Anti-Narcotics Framework

The MHA's request sought details of the steps taken by Punjab to strengthen its anti-narcotics enforcement framework and improve coordination among agencies involved in tackling drug trafficking.

Action against transnational drug networks has also been identified as a priority, alongside sustained coordination between agencies to tackle organised trafficking and the distribution of narcotic substances.

The Ministry called on the Punjab government to provide details of the action taken on these priorities as part of the broader national objective of achieving a drug-free India. (ANI)