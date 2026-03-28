Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, stating she is playing the 'victim card' over the Raghunathganj clash. Banerjee had blamed the Election Commission for transferring police officers ahead of the violence.

Shah Accuses Mamata of Playing 'Victim Card'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Mamata Banerjee over her statement about the clash in Raghunathganj on Ram Navami, and said the Chief Minister must answer on the concrete issues as she gains sympathy by playing the victim card.

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Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee asked the Opposition "not to blame her" for the clash in Raghunathganj area in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession on Friday, stating that the Election Commission had snatched her "rights" by transferring the police officers.

Responding to ANI's question on Banerjee's statement, Shah said that Mamata Banerjee is playing the victim card. "The Election Commission intervenes with the transfer posting of the officers whose record is doubtful, and this happens across India. But Mamata Banerjee thinks that she can gain sympathy by playing the victim card, but she is wrong, and she must answer on the concrete issues... In all the states where BJP is in power, we have brought them out of the worst law and order situation. West Bengal's public can trust us... We will maintain our track record of taking the states toward good governance," said Shah

Banerjee Blames EC, Accuses BJP of Instigating Riots

Addressing a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman, Banerjee blamed the Election Commission, and accused the BJP of instigating riots. She said, "Do not blame me. All my rights have been snatched away. All officers have been transferred. BJP's people have been sent here. But they do not know that it is we who will win. Riots were instigated in Raghunathganj. They (BJP) should be ashamed. They (officers) have been transferred here so that they (BJP people) can instigate riots. Shops were vandalised in Raghunathganj. Who gave you the right to vandalise someone's house? Who gave you the right to instigate riots in Raghunathganj? All of this will be accounted for."

Clash in Murshidabad on Ram Navami

A clash erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession. Shops and establishments were looted and set on fire, and several people also sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)

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