Chennai and nearby districts are on high alert as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal could soon turn into a cyclonic storm, possibly named Montha. If it forms, the name, given by Thailand, means “beautiful flowers.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, warning of very heavy rainfall on October 27.

The IMD says the system may develop into a depression by Saturday, October 26, and strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, October 27, over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal. By October 28, it could intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm, making landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada with winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Tamil Nadu to See Heavy Showers

Chennai and surrounding areas may get light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, while many districts could face heavy rainfall in the coming days. Officials have urged residents to stay alert and follow updates closely.

Bengaluru and South Karnataka in the Rain's Path

The twin weather system will also affect Bengaluru, bringing moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, with rainfall expected until October 26.