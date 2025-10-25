Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre over train arrangements during the festive season, particularly highlighting the hardships faced by migrant workers travelling to Bihar for the Chhath festival. Pointing out overcrowding in trains, with some operating at 200 per cent capacity, Gandhi questioned the NDA government over its promise of 12,000 special trains to manage the festive rush. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "It's the month of festivals - Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath. In Bihar, these festivals mean more than just faith; they are a longing to return home--the fragrance of the soil, the love of family, the warmth of the village. But this longing has now become a struggle. Trains to Bihar are packed to the brim, getting tickets is impossible, and the journey has become inhumane. Many trains carry up to 200% of their capacity - people are hanging from doors and even rooftops."

Targeting the NDA government, the Congress leader said that these people are not helpless travellers but are "living proof" of the NDA's deceptive policies and intentions. "The claims of the double-engine government have proven hollow. Where are the 12,000 special trains? Why do conditions get worse every year? Why are the people of Bihar forced to return home in such humiliating conditions every year? If there were employment and a dignified life in the state, they wouldn't have to wander thousands of kilometres away. These are not just helpless travellers; they are living proof of the NDA's deceptive policies and intentions. A safe and dignified journey is a right, not a favour," the social media post added.

<br>Earlier today, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav sharply criticised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over train arrangements for the Chhath festival, highlighting the ongoing migration challenges faced by the state. </p><p>The RJD supremo alleged that the "uncrowned king of lies and the leader of empty promises" had claimed that 12,000 out of the country's total 13,198 trains would operate for Bihar during Chhath. The RJD leader termed the promise a "blatant deception." <br>In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote, "The uncrowned king of lies and the leader of empty promises had boasted that out of the country's total 𝟏𝟑,𝟏𝟗𝟖 trains, 𝟏𝟐,𝟎𝟎𝟎 trains would be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Chhath festival. This too turned out to be a blatant lie." </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>According to an official release from the Indian Railways, for the upcoming Chhath Puja and ongoing Diwali season this year, Indian Railways is running a robust special train schedule to manage the festive travel rush. Over a duration of 61 days, from October 1 to November 30, more than 12,000 special trains are being operated across the country. </p><p>So far, a total of 11,865 trips (916 trains) have been notified, including 9,338 reserved and 2,203 unreserved trips. This marks a significant increase from last year, when 7,724 Puja and Diwali special trains were run, reflecting Indian Railways' continued commitment to ensuring smooth and convenient travel during the festive season, the release said. </p><p><i><strong>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</strong></i></p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p> </p>