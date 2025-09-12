During Seva Parv 2025, Uttar Pradesh will plant 15 lakh saplings as part of a nationwide target of 1.25 crore. Initiatives also include awareness drives, rainwater harvesting, and single-use plastic ban campaigns.

Lucknow, September 12: The Seva Parv will be observed nationwide from September 17 to October 2, with a target of planting 1.25 crore saplings. In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has set a goal of 15 lakh plantations. On the opening day, each of the state’s 34 Nagar Vans will plant at least 100 saplings. Alongside plantation drives, campaigns on environmental awareness, rainwater harvesting, and conservation will also be conducted. Divisional Forest Officers in every district have been designated as nodal officers for the campaign.

Principal Secretary (Forest-Environment) Anil Kumar said that all 75 districts will take part in the initiative, with efforts focused on ensuring public participation. For the plantation drive the species of saplings will be selected in advance. Photographs and MIS data of all plantation sites will be uploaded on the Meri Life portal. The District Plantation Committee will coordinate with other departments to ensure the protection and maintenance of the plants.

Mission Director of the Plantation Mega Campaign-2025, Deepak Kumar, informed that on the opening day of the Seva Park on September 17, it will be mandatory to plant at least 100 saplings in each of UP’s 34 Nagar Van-Vatika. In addition, cleanliness drives will be conducted in all department offices and forest corporation depots, along with campaigns in zoos and safaris to ban single-use plastic.

Cleaning campaigns will also be held in various bird sanctuaries, along with awareness programs on environmental protection, rainwater harvesting, and conservation of water resources. Workshops on nursery action plans will be held in every division. At the district level, intellectual dialogues on “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” will cover subjects like forest and wildlife conservation, greenery promotion, and biodiversity, with DFOs participating. The forest department will also contribute to district-level fairs and exhibitions for which the preparations are underway.

Box UP given a target of 15 lakh plantations Under the Seva Parv, 1.25 crore plantations will be carried out across the India Uttar Pradesh has received a target of 15 lakh saplings.

Top 10 states with highest targets:

Odisha – 20 lakh

Uttar Pradesh – 15 lakh

Assam – 11.50 lakh

Gujarat – 11 lakh

Chhattisgarh – 11 lakh

Madhya Pradesh – 8 lakh

Maharashtra – 7 lakh

Andhra Pradesh – 7 lakh

Rajasthan – 7 lakh Bihar – 5 lakh