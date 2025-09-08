CM Yogi unveils 'Developed UP @2047' vision focusing on universal healthcare, quality education, infrastructure upgrades, and a $6 trillion economy. Key reforms include AIIMS expansion, digital classrooms, and medical insurance for all households.

Lucknow, September 8: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a far-reaching vision for ‘Developed UP @2047’, declaring that the foundation of a prosperous Uttar Pradesh will rest on “educated childhood and healthy families.” The plan not only aims to transform UP into a $6 trillion economy by 2047, but also ensure that every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and social empowerment.

Universal healthcare by 2047

Under Vision 2030 and 2047, the state government has set a target to bring 50% of households under medical insurance by 2030 and achieve 100% coverage by 2047. Reducing maternal and infant mortality in line with SDG targets remains a top priority. To strengthen the health infrastructure, the Yogi government’s roadmap includes establishing two each AIIMS and medical device parks and three pharma parks, expanding the health workforce density to 40 per 1,000 population and promoting medical tourism, child nutrition and health research as global benchmarks.

Education as the core driver

To prepare a global workforce by 2047, the government is implementing the Gyandeep and Yuva Shakti initiatives. The focus areas include: Strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN); scaling up digital classrooms, e-learning and edtech in schools; training teachers and promoting research & innovation; as well as preparing youth for Industry 4.0 with skilling and dual education models. Through inclusive education and world-class workforce training, UP aims to emerge as a global center of knowledge and skills.

Transformations Since 2017

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh’s education and health sectors were in disarray. Schools in rural areas had limited reach, most lacked basic facilities, and widespread issues such as teacher absenteeism, shortage of books, and poor learning resources drove up dropout rates. Health services, too, suffered from weak infrastructure and a shortage of trained staff, leaving even basic treatment out of reach for the common people.

In the last eight and a half years, major transformations have taken place under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. Over 40 lakh children were newly enrolled through the School Chalo Abhiyan and Sharda program. Beneficiaries under RTE rose sharply from 22,000 to 4.3 lakh, with Rs 638 crore reimbursed in fees. Through Operation Kayakalp, 19 basic facilities were ensured in primary and upper primary schools, while Atal Residential Schools now provide quality education to underprivileged children across 18 divisions. At the secondary level, Project Alankar equipped schools with libraries, laboratories, multipurpose halls, drinking water, toilets, and electrification, significantly improving the learning environment.

In recent years, Uttar Pradesh has taken major strides in strengthening its health sector. The network of medical colleges and health centers has been significantly expanded, while initiatives such as Jan Aushadhi Kendras and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana have provided crucial relief to the poor and needy. Looking ahead, Vision 2030 and 2047 outline a clear roadmap to raise health services to global standards, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality and affordable treatment.

Roadmap to a $6 trillion economy

Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target of achieving a $6 trillion GSDP by 2047. The roadmap envisions the state’s economy growing from $353 billion in 2025 to $1 trillion by 2030, $2 trillion by 2036, and $6 trillion by 2047. To meet this goal, the state will need to sustain a 16% annual growth rate over the next 22 years. The vision also sets targets of raising per capita income to ₹26 lakh and expanding UP’s share in India’s GDP to 20% by 2047.