Lucknow, September 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, handed over appointment letters to newly selected instructors and said that under his government, recruitment has become transparent and merit-based, unlike in previous regimes where “so much money was taken that they could not even look into the eyes of candidates.”

At a program held in Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister personally distributed appointment letters to 11 instructors, while a total of 1,510 candidates received letters through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Similar ceremonies were organized across districts. CM Yogi congratulated the newly appointed instructors and their families, saying that jobs in Uttar Pradesh are now earned through honesty and hard work.

Highlighting the government’s employment drive, the CM said that in the last eight years, 8.5 lakh youths have been provided government jobs, with recruitment processes completed regularly through commissions and boards. “Today there is a shower of jobs in UP, both in government and private sectors. The youth selected through fair recruitment are now serving the state with honesty and energy,” he added.

The Chief Minister also contrasted today’s Uttar Pradesh with the situation before 2017, when the state was labelled a “Bimaru” (sick) state. “Earlier, youths faced an identity crisis outside the state and UP was seen as a barrier to the nation’s development. But in the last eight years, we have transformed UP into the country’s number two economy and the growth engine of India,” Yogi said.

He credited this turnaround to collective efforts of 25 crore people, public representatives, government officers, and the double-engine government. “Today, UP is counted among the fastest growing states with the highest development rate in the country. Where the state was once in the bottom five, it now ranks among the top three in most schemes and is number one in many,” he asserted.

CM Yogi said that his government has given the youth of UP a clean platform. Selected instructors did not need any recommendation. Whoever prepared was selected, and those who did not prepare will have a chance in the future. Now there is a flood of jobs. Through law and order, a secure environment has been created.

“The commitment for a riot-free, mafia-free, goonda-free UP has invited massive investment. This has especially benefited youth connected to vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship. In eight years, more than 60 lakh people got jobs. Among them, 14 lakh youth were trained through the UP-skill development mission,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the new appointees are a testament to the fair recruitment process of the UP government. We expect them to guide students in their ITIs with sincerity and honesty. He reminded them that while wasting time may bring momentary satisfaction, time never forgives, and only honest effort leads to real results.

The Chief Minister said that recently in Lucknow he had the opportunity to participate in a vocational education and skill development program, where ITI graduates were selected through the UP Skill Mission. Companies offered them salaries of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000, and no candidate was selected below Rs 35,000.

The CM highlighted that eight years ago, both industries and ITIs were shutting down, but today the government is running over 300 ITIs. In the past eight years alone, 60 new ITIs have been established by the government, while the private sector has added more than 3,000. At present, 100 different trades are being taught, providing skilled manpower to meet global market demands. Along with traditional trades like electrician and plumbing, training is now also being provided in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and drone technology.

CM Yogi said that eight years ago, traditional industry clusters in UP were on the verge of closure. “Four hundred years ago, UP was one of the most prosperous states. It faced foreign invasions and colonial loot.

Even when India became independent in 1947, UP was the largest economy. Until 1960, UP contributed 14% to India’s economy. After 1960, the decline began. By 2016, UP’s contribution had dropped to around 8%. The misdeeds of past governments dragged UP from number one to number eight. When policies are made for selfish gains, vote banks, and family interests, they inevitably lead to misery,” the CM said.

The CM said that eight years ago, festivals brought fear instead of enthusiasm. Today is Purnima, and tonight there will be a lunar eclipse. Recently, Ganpati Mahotsav and Barawafat were celebrated, but there was no riot or hooliganism. In Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj, and Garhmukteshwar, lakhs of people are bathing. Everyone is going according to their faith. Everyone has freedom to celebrate, and the government is providing the best of facilities.

“Artisans and craftsmen are the backbone of every system; without them, no system can run. Mahatma Gandhi said that if village panchayats and municipalities become self-reliant, then the state and nation cannot be stopped from becoming self-reliant. And self-reliance is the first step toward becoming developed. Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’ and the ODOP scheme are strengthening this vision. The PM has taken India’s economy from 11th to 4th place, and in the next two years, India will become the third largest economy. After that, we must gear up for the top position. If 140 crore Indians make collective efforts, the results are certain,” the CM said.

Interacting with the new appointees on Sunday, the CM said, “There should be no hesitation in learning and teaching others. The trade and its nuances may evolve with time, but constant learning will make you an expert. The youth you would train in the future should be so competent that no one in the global market can question their skills.”

The CM instructed the vocational education, entrepreneurship, and skill development departments to not hold job fairs alone and involve MSME and labour-employment departments as well. The joint efforts can provide employment to lakhs of youth.

The CM said that before 2017, traditional industries were not performing. The government supported them in every way, and two crore people got employment. “Today, UP has 96 lakh MSME units. Timely action is a true companion in crisis. During Covid, when workers migrated back from other states, 40 lakh workers were absorbed into these MSME units. This ensured no one was left empty-handed. With better law and order, investments came in. Proposals worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore materialized, providing jobs and employment to over 60 lakh youth,” the CM said.

The CM said that government jobs have also gained momentum. The PET exam is being conducted, with 25 lakh youth participating in the examination. If we connect the scale of 25 lakh with skill, then every hand will have work, and no one will remain unemployed.

The CM explained the youth entrepreneurship scheme, describing it as a plan to support young people. Launched in January, the scheme has already reached over 70,000 youths, and each year, it aims to connect one lakh young individuals.

The CM instructed the Vocational Education department to open career counselling cells in every ITI. “Students can start receiving training from the beginning. The department should track the needs of various industries and markets and engage in dialogue with different embassies. By understanding manpower requirements across states, countries, and global markets, training, trades, and language skills can be customized. If UP provides skilled manpower in this way, it can achieve its development goals before 2047,” the CM said.

During the event, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan, Eng. Avneesh Singh, Acting Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary Hariom, and others were present.

Instructors receive appointment letters from CM

Appointment letters were handed over personally by the CM to Pallavi (Raebareli), Smriti Dubey (Unnao), Mamta Verma (Mirzapur), Sandeep (Muzaffarnagar), Saurabh Yadav (Ayodhya), Priyanka Singh (Basti), Abhilash Singh (Deoria), Sushil Kumar (Deoria), Vivek Mishra (Jalaun), Pinki Kumari (Kanpur Nagar), and Mamta Yadav (Kannauj).

At the main program held in Lok Bhavan, 460 newly appointed instructors were present. The remaining instructors received their appointment letters at the local level.

Between May and September 2025, thousands of youths received appointment letters September 7, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission presented appointment letters to 1510 newly selected instructors.

September 6, 2025 During a Transport Department program, the Chief Minister gave appointment letters to three women operators under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

August 29, 2025 On the occasion of Sports Day, 9 assistant sports coaches received appointment letters as gifts from the Chief Minister.

August 28, 2025 Launching the Employment Mahakumbh, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 15 youths. During this three-day event, a total of 16,897 youths were selected by various companies and institutions.

August 27, 2025 The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 2,425 women supervisors and 13 pharmacists selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

August 6, 2025 On the occasion of the inauguration of development projects in Bareilly, the Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to more than 6,000 youths selected through an employment fair.

June 15, 2025 In the presence of the Chief Minister, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 police personnel.

July 17, 2025 On the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, 20,997 youths in UP received job offer letters, with successful employment fairs organized in all 75 districts.

May 8, 2025 The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 494 assistant teachers and 49 speakers selected through a fair and transparent process by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj.