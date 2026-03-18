Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was questioned by the CBI in Delhi over the Karur stampede which killed 41 people. The DMK leader said he answered all queries about the incident that occurred during a rally led by actor Vijay.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji returned to Chennai after appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi in connection with the Karur incident in which 41 people lost their lives. The CBI had been conducting an inquiry into the tragedy that killed around 40 people in Karur during a Vijay rally. The agency has been questioning several individuals, including members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay.

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Balaji Responds After Questioning

Senthil Balaji, while speaking to the reporters at Chennai Airport, said he had responded to questions related to the tragic incident that took place in Karur on September 27. "I answered the questions raised regarding the unfortunate incident. I have also provided responses to certain aspects before the inquiry commission. These details cannot be disclosed in public," he told reporters at the airport.

He added that the questioning lasted from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM, though he was unsure about the exact number of questions posed. Balaji clarified that he did not view the CBI summons as "pressure," adding, "I responded to queries raised based on certain suspicions." On political developments, he remarked that there was no need to comment on others' opinions and emphasised that the party is focused on election work under the guidance of DMK President M.K.Stalin. He further expressed confidence that people are prepared to vote for the DMK to form the government for a second consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly elections.

CBI's Investigation into Stampede

Earlier, CBI summoned MLA Karur V Senthil Balaji in the Karur stampede case, but he neither received the notice at his residence nor office nor responded to the email, sources said. CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

Probe Focuses on Delays and Crowd Control

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival, and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control, eventually leading to deaths of atleast 40 people and injuries for many others.

The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics. Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Announced

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10, 2026. (ANI)