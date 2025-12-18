Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed INDIA bloc MPs for the ruckus in Parliament and tearing a bill copy, calling it a 'murder of Bapu's ideals.' The Opposition protested the new VB-G RAM-G Bill, which replaces MGNREGA.

Chouhan slams Opposition's 'murder of Bapu's ideals'

Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed the Congress over the ruckus in Parliament and tearing a copy of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, stating that the INDIA bloc MPs undermined the integrity of democracy.

Addressing a press conference after the Lok Sabha passed the VB-G RAM-G Bill amid uproar from the Opposition, Shivraj Chouhan criticised the INDIA bloc MPs' behaviour during his address in the Lower House, while backing the legislation, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Union Minister termed the alleged tearing of the Bill and MPs getting onto the tables as "murder of Bapu's ideals." He said, "The behaviour of the opposition in the Lok Sabha today, including members of the Congress and the INDIA Alliance, has undermined the integrity of our democracy. Parliamentary decorum has been thoroughly disregarded. Democracy has been transformed into mobocracy. There was a discussion on VB-G RAM-G Bill yesterday, which went on until 1:30 am. We listened carefully to the opposition. I said I would answer each question, but I should be heard. But pages were torn, and they got onto the tables. Isn't it a murder of Bapu's (Mahatma Gandhi) ideals?"

Minister defends VB-G RAM-G Bill

Defending the Bill, he stated that rural development schemes have evolved over time, and the VB-G RAM-G scheme will provide an employment guarantee of 125 days, compared with 100 days under MGNREGA.

Addressing the issue of 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and the state governments, the Union Minister said that the Centre's share exceeds Rs 95,000 crore out of the total proposed Rs 1,51,282 crore. He said, "You speak your view, but do not let others speak. Isn't it immoral? I condemn their actions. There have been many schemes for rural development. One scheme runs for a few days and then changes, like Sampoorn Gramin Rojgar Yojana, Jawahar Rojgar Yojana, and then MNREGA came. It was not named after Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, so was it an insult to him? Welfare of the poor is a resolve of the BJP, and many schemes were brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is why 25 crore people have been uplifted from the poverty line."

"Viksit Gaon for Viksit Bharat is a resolve for Modi ji. There was an employment guarantee for 100 days, which has been raised to 125 days, and to support this expansion, adequate funds have been proposed, totalling Rs 1,51,282 crore. Of this amount, the Centre's share exceeds Rs 95,000 crore," the BJP leader said.

Congress warns new bill will end MGNREGA

Earlier today, the Lower House of the Parliament passed the Bill with a voice vote while the Opposition protested, showing posters of Mahatma Gandhi. The Opposition MPs demanded that the Bill be sent to a Standing Committee for further consideration.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed strong opposition to the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha, saying the legislation threatens the future of MGNREGA. Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated, "We will protest against this bill. With this bill, MGNREGA will end in the coming months. The moment the burden shifts to the states, this scheme will gradually end. This bill is against the poor."

She further highlighted concerns that the bill's implementation would place undue responsibility on state governments, potentially undermining the welfare scheme that supports millions of rural households across the country. "However, you look at it, and any sensible person will understand this, this is a clever trick involving 100 to 125 days. If anyone reads this bill, it will become crystal clear that this entire scheme will end in the coming months. Because as soon as the burden of providing this much money falls on the state governments, the scheme will gradually come to an end," she said. (ANI)