Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed gratitude after seeing large crowds at Shivaji Park on the occasion of Dussehra; however, he slammed CM Eknath Shinde and his camp leaders, calling them traitors whose "identity cannot be wiped out." In contrast, Bal Thackeray's son, Jaidev Thackeray, attended CM Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally at the MMRDA grounds in BKC.

The Sena versus Sena battle on the occasion of Dussehra began, on Wednesday, with a stern warning from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to his former aide Eknath Shinde. In response to an alleged offer of Rs 50 crore to MLAs to switch sides, Thackeray said, "This year's Ravan is different. Ravan used to have ten heads. But this Ravan has 50."

While the Uddhav Thackeray faction's rally is being held at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966, the rebel group led by Shinde is holding their event at the MMRDA ground in BKC. The MMRDA ground is close to 'Matoshree,' the Thackeray family's private residence in Bandra.

Sena's two factions, who have been at odds since their split in June, are holding what is being called a show of strength in Mumbai.

For the first time since the Shiv Sena's inception 56 years ago, rival factions are holding two Dussehra rallies in Mumbai.

"What will happen to the Shiv Sena? Given the size of the crowd, the question now is, what will happen to the traitors? Everyone has gathered. Ravana will burn this year too. But this time, the Ravana is different," he said.

While talking on the stage, Jaidev Thackeray said, "Let Shinde-raj come. If you asked me, I would say hold new elections and let Shinde-Raj take over. My prayers are always with him. Everyone has been asking me for the past week if I have joined the Shinde camp," Jaidev Thackeray added.



"I liked the suggestions he made. Maharashtra requires a man of such bravery. I've come here today because I adore Eknath. Don't leave him alone. Give him your backing," said Jaidev Thackeray.

