    'Whoever is my heir will be my son': Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray over dynasty politics

    Eknath Shinde's tweet came just hours before the Shiv Sena's two factions planned massive Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. The Uddhav camp will hold its historic rally in Dadar's Shivaji Park, while Shinde will address a rally at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
     

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 6:56 PM IST

    In a fresh attack on Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena ahead of the grand Dussehra rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, took a dig at dynasty politics. Both Shiv Sena factions have claimed the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

    Shinde quoted famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to criticise dynasty politics and Uddhav Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

    Eknath Shinde tweeted in Hindi, "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे, जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे, वो मेरे बेटे होंगे" (My son, being a son, will not be my heir; whoever is my heir will be my son)

     

     

    Shinde's tweet came just hours before the Shiv Sena's two factions held massive Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. The Uddhav camp will hold its historic rally in Dadar's Shivaji Park, while Shinde will address a rally at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

    The two factions have been engaged in a video war ahead of the rallies, releasing teasers to take each other down. Both Sena factions claimed to be true believers in Bala Thackeray's ideology, and their videos featured the bow and arrow symbol.

    "We never backstab anyone, but if anyone backstabs us, we hack them," said the teaser for the rally released by Uddhav Thackeray's Sena. The statement is seen as a direct attack on Shinde, who formed the state government with other rebel MLAs after toppling Uddhav's coalition government.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
