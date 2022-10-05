In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what

The Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray held its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, a venue associated with the Shiv Sena since its inception in 1966. Shinde organised the event at the MMRDA ground in BKC in the suburbs.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he allied with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party to teach Bharatiya Janata Party a lesson, who 'backstabbed' him over the CM post. Thackeray made the remarks while speaking at a Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

In contrast, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is holding a Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shinde attacked Thackeray at the rally, saying Maharashtra voters elected him and the BJP in Assembly elections, but he 'betrayed' them by allying with the Congress and the NCP.

The Shiv Sena's two rival factions are holding two Dussehra rallies in Mumbai for the first time since the party's inception 56 years ago, in what is being viewed as a show of strength by both camps following the split and change in government in June.

Know key points here:

1) Eknath Shinde slammed Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the Shiv Sena is not his private limited company and was formed through the efforts of ordinary Sena workers.

2) According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the RSS has contributed to the country's development.

3) Eknath Shinde asked Uddhav Thackeray to kneel at Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and apologise for 'betraying' Maharashtra's people.

4) Eknath Shinde claimed that the large turnout at his rally proved who the true heirs of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy are.

5) Balasaheb Thackeray's son, Jaidev Thackeray, expressed his support for CM Shinde and stated, "Don't leave Eknath Shinde alone. He works for farmers and commoners."

6) In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Those to whom we gave everything betrayed us, and those to whom we gave nothing are all together. This Sena comprises all of you, not just one or two. I will be the party's leader as long as you are with me."

7) Thackeray added the only thing that makes me sad and angry is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people I entrusted with the state's responsibility became 'Katappa' and betrayed us... They were cutting me and thinking I'd never leave the hospital.

8) Uddhav Thackeray attacked Eknath Shinde, saying that the Shinde camp was a 'traitor,' and their identity could not be erased. "Not a single person has come here for money. These are the dedicated sainiks. There will be a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, as there is every year, but this time there will be a different Ravana. Ravana evolves over time. Typically, Ravana has ten heads, but this Ravana (referring to Shinde) has fifty. Not heads, but Khokes (referring to the Rs 50 crore allegedly received by rebel Sena leaders)," he added.

9) About RSS, Uddhav Thackeray said, "On Hindutva, I can speak. However, there is also inflation. I admire Sangh's bravery in speaking out about the country's inflation. The rupee is falling. Who will speak up about this?"

10) Expressing gratitude to the gathered crowd, Thackeray said, "What will happen to the Shiv Sena? Given the size of the crowd, the question now is, what will happen to the traitors? Everyone has gathered together.

