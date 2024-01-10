Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Political tension have escalated in Maharashtra as Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar prepares to announce the crucial verdict. The decision, expected on January 10, carries significant implications for the Eknath Shinde government and the internal dynamics of the regional party.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    In Maharashtra, political tensions have soaring as Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, prepares to announce a crucial verdict on cross-petitions submitted by different factions of the Shiv Sena. The petitions seek the disqualification of each other's MLAs following an internal split within the party. The outcome, expected to be revealed today (January 10), carries significant implications for the Eknath Shinde-led government and the rival groups within the regional party.

    Shiv Sena (UBT) Intensifies Stance

    The Shiv Sena (UBT), representing the opposition, has intensified its stance in anticipation of the speaker's decision. Party president Uddhav Thackeray raised objections to a recent meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (facing disqualification) and Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Thackeray stated that his party submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, adding to the charged atmosphere with verbal exchanges between the opposing sides.

    The much-anticipated verdict comes over 18 months after the Shiv Sena underwent a vertical split, leading to a change in leadership in the state.

    "If the judge (Narwekar) is going to meet the accused, what should we expect from that judge?" Thackeray questioned during a media interaction at his residence on Tuesday. He emphasized that the affidavit before the Supreme Court was filed on Monday, January 8.

    Verbal Sparring Continues

    Thackeray's ally, Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), echoed concerns about the meeting between Narwekar and Shinde, stating that such interactions leave room for doubt. In response, Narwekar defended his actions, asserting that there is no rule preventing a speaker from performing other duties while hearing disqualification pleas.

    Thackeray highlighted the unusual nature of such meetings and suggested that the ruling would determine the "existence of democracy" or witness a potential "murder" of democratic principles.

    Supreme Court's Backing

    In December 2023, the Supreme Court granted an extension until January 10 for Narwekar to decide on cross-petitions seeking the disqualification of MLAs from rival Shiv Sena factions. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in the stability of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar group) government, anticipating a fair and legal decision from the Speaker.

    Revisiting the Sena Tussle

    The internal strife within the Shiv Sena dates back to June 2022 when Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against then-Chief Minister Thackeray, leading to a split in the party and the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Cross-petitions were filed, invoking anti-defection laws, and the apex court directed Narwekar to expedite the adjudication in May last year.

    The Election Commission had assigned the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's faction, while Thackeray's faction was designated Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol. The impending verdict holds the key to the future course of Maharashtra's political landscape.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 9:02 AM IST
