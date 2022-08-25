Sena vs Sena: Both factions target each other on Maha Vidhan Bhavan premises

On the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan, where the state legislative session is underway, legislators from the Shinde faction carried banners with the slogan "Yuvrajanchi disha chukli" (the prince missed his path).

Legislators from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction targeted former state minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday by displaying a banner against him on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

The former state environment minister responded by shouting a slogan implying that MLAs from the Shinde faction were paid to switch parties, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government comprised of the Sena, NCP, and Congress.

While talking to the media, MLA Bharat Gogawale said if legislators from the Shinde group are repeatedly targeted, they will not sit quietly. He said, "We'll respond.

In contrast, Aaditya Thackeray, along with Congress and NCP legislators, chanted slogans demanding that a "wet drought" be declared in Maharashtra to help farmers who lost standing crops due to the recent heavy rains and floods.

In the group, the former minister Aaditya Thackeray was also seen shouting the slogan such as, "50 khoke...chidle boke" (50 boxes...angry cats), implying that 50 MLAs were given money to revolt against his father, Uddhav Thackeray's, party.

He was also apparently referring to the Wednesday scuffle between ruling and opposition legislators on the Vidhan Bhavan grounds.

Following the rebellion by a group of MLAs, Aaditya Thackeray has been touring the state to rally party cadre support. He had labelled legislators from the Shinde faction as "traitors."

