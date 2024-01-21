Self-styled godman Nithyananda to attend Ram Temple event, says he was 'formally invited'

Nithyananda's presence at the event comes amidst legal controversies. A rape case, filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his driver, resulted in Nithyananda's arrest, although he was later released on bail. In 2020, the same driver claimed that the self-styled godman had fled the country.

Controversial self-styled godman and fugitive rape accused, Nithyananda, asserted today that he has received an invitation to the much-anticipated grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a statement on X, Nithyananda, who refers to himself as the "Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism" in his self-proclaimed country 'Kailasa,' announced his intention to attend the event, emphasizing the historic significance of Lord Ram's formal invocation during the traditional Prana Pratishtha.

Nithyananda's announcement, made on social media, declared, "Don't miss this historic and extraordinary event! Lord Rama will be formally invoked in the temple's main deity during the traditional Prana Pratishtha and will be landing to grace the entire world!"

The post further said that, having received a formal invitation, the self-proclaimed Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, will be present at the grand opening ceremony.

Nithyananda's presence at the event comes amidst legal controversies. A rape case, filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his driver, resulted in Nithyananda's arrest, although he was later released on bail. In 2020, the same driver claimed that the self-styled godman had fled the country, adding a layer of complexity to his current status.

The grand opening of the Ram Temple, scheduled for tomorrow, has generated widespread anticipation. The consecration ceremony will be a historic event, with the temple opening its doors to the public on January 23. Nithyananda's announcement adds a controversial dimension to the already significant occasion.