Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of RSS and a key guest at Ayodhya's consecration ceremony, emphasized that the reconstruction of the Shri Ram Temple signifies a revival of national pride and called for an end to bitterness surrounding the Ayodhya dispute.

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, one of the prominent guests at the Ayodhya consecration ceremony, has emphasized that the reconstruction of the Shri Ram Temple symbolizes a resurgence of national pride. He sees this event as an opportunity to put an end to bitterness, urging enlightened members of society to ensure a complete resolution of the dispute. In an article, Bhagwat proposed that the conflict surrounding the Ayodhya dispute, divided between opposing views, should come to an end.

    Highlighting Shri Ram's significant role in society, Bhagwat stressed that the bitterness stemming from the controversy must cease. He called upon enlightened individuals to facilitate the complete resolution of the dispute, emphasizing the need for a collective vision of Ayodhya as a city free from conflict. According to Bhagwat, the construction of the Shri Ram temple not only revives national pride but also signifies the modern Bharatiya society's acceptance of Shri Ram's life principles.

    Bhagwat suggested that the worship of Shri Ram involves both traditional rituals in the temple and the internalization of his image within our minds, aligning our conduct with his ideals. He quoted, "'Shivo Bhootva Shivam Bhajet, Ramo Bhootva Ramam Bhajet' (to worship Shiva, Be Shiva, to worship Ram, be Ram)" as a call for true worship.

    Discussing historical invasions in India, Bhagwat highlighted the continuous struggle against invaders over the last one and a half-thousand years. He noted that invasions aimed at plundering and colonization eventually led to the destruction and alienation of society. The RSS chief claimed that the invaders' strategy was to demoralize the nation by targeting religious places, including temples. He connected the demolition of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya to this historical pattern, asserting that it was part of a global war strategy by foreign invaders.  

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22 AJR

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle vkp

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Tamil Nadu govt fact-check reports claiming ban on prayers for Lord Ram, telecast of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha

    Indian flight enroute to Moscow crashes in Afghanistan's Badakhshan; Taliban confirms incident AJR

    Aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, says civil aviation ministry

    Recent Stories

    Punjab CM expresses profound grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Singh

    Punjab CM expresses profound grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Singh

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22 AJR

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22

    Ram mandir: 7 ways cyber scammers are targeting devotees ahead of inauguration AJR

    Ram mandir: 7 ways cyber scammers are targeting devotees

    Recipe: How to make Ayodhya's famous jalebi? anr

    Recipe: How to make Ayodhya's famous jalebi?

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle vkp

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon