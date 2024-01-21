Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, Chief of RSS and a key guest at Ayodhya's consecration ceremony, emphasized that the reconstruction of the Shri Ram Temple signifies a revival of national pride and called for an end to bitterness surrounding the Ayodhya dispute.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, one of the prominent guests at the Ayodhya consecration ceremony, has emphasized that the reconstruction of the Shri Ram Temple symbolizes a resurgence of national pride. He sees this event as an opportunity to put an end to bitterness, urging enlightened members of society to ensure a complete resolution of the dispute. In an article, Bhagwat proposed that the conflict surrounding the Ayodhya dispute, divided between opposing views, should come to an end.

Highlighting Shri Ram's significant role in society, Bhagwat stressed that the bitterness stemming from the controversy must cease. He called upon enlightened individuals to facilitate the complete resolution of the dispute, emphasizing the need for a collective vision of Ayodhya as a city free from conflict. According to Bhagwat, the construction of the Shri Ram temple not only revives national pride but also signifies the modern Bharatiya society's acceptance of Shri Ram's life principles.

Bhagwat suggested that the worship of Shri Ram involves both traditional rituals in the temple and the internalization of his image within our minds, aligning our conduct with his ideals. He quoted, "'Shivo Bhootva Shivam Bhajet, Ramo Bhootva Ramam Bhajet' (to worship Shiva, Be Shiva, to worship Ram, be Ram)" as a call for true worship.

Discussing historical invasions in India, Bhagwat highlighted the continuous struggle against invaders over the last one and a half-thousand years. He noted that invasions aimed at plundering and colonization eventually led to the destruction and alienation of society. The RSS chief claimed that the invaders' strategy was to demoralize the nation by targeting religious places, including temples. He connected the demolition of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya to this historical pattern, asserting that it was part of a global war strategy by foreign invaders.