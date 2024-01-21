Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'MK Stalin govt banned Ayodhya Temple live telecast in Tamil Nadu': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The exchange comes in the context of a statement made last week by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin and DMK leader, expressing disagreement with a temple built after demolishing a mosque.

    MK Stalin govt banned Ayodhya Temple live telecast in Tamil Nadu': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (January 21) accused the Tamil Nadu government led by MK Stalin of prohibiting the live telecast of scheduled Ram Temple programs and alleged that state police are obstructing private temples from organizing events related to the Ayodhya temple's consecration.

    In response, the Tamil Nadu government refuted the claims, stating that the BJP is disseminating misinformation to divert attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem.

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22

    Taking to X, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Tamil Nadu government has banned the live telecast of Ayodhya Ram Mandir programs on January 22. She claimed that in HR&CE managed temples in the state, no puja, bhajan, prasadam, or annadanam in the name of Shri Ram is allowed.

    Sitharaman also alleged that the police are preventing privately held temples from organizing events and threatening organizers with the removal of pandals.

    Reacting to this, PK Sekar Babu, the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, condemned Sitharaman's remarks. Babu said that false information is being spread to divert attention from the DMK Youth Conference in Salem.

    He clarified that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department has not imposed any limitations on devotees' freedom to offer food, conduct poojas in the name of Shri Ram, or provide prasad in Tamil Nadu temples. He expressed disappointment in officeholders like Sitharaman purposefully propagating erroneous information.

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH)

    The exchange comes in the context of a statement made last week by Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin and DMK leader, expressing disagreement with a temple built after demolishing a mosque. This adds a political dimension to the ongoing discourse between the BJP-led central government and the state government in Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH) avv

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH)

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22 AJR

    Ram temple consecration: Planning a casino visit in Goa? Know timings of closure on January 22

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle vkp

    Ram Janmabhoomi: Nandagopal Safari recounts role in safeguarding Ram Lalla murthy in 1992 struggle

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Business booms; traders rake in over Rs 1 lakh crore

    Recent Stories

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH) avv

    World Record Holder makes Ram idol on Pencil tip, achieves praises on social media for incredible art (WATCH)

    Man buys iPhone 15 on Flipkart during Republic Day sale, receives phone with fake battery vkp

    Man buys iPhone 15 on Flipkart during Republic Day sale, receives phone with fake battery

    Ram Mandir: Share wishes, messages for 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya anr

    Ram Mandir: Share wishes, messages for 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Reconstruction of Ayodhya in our mind is need of the hour: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

    Punjab CM expresses profound grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Singh

    Punjab CM expresses profound grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Agniveer Jawan Ajay Singh

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Video Icon
    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon