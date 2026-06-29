Vast quantities of seaweed have accumulated along the Thoothukudi coastline. Local fishermen have clarified that this is a common and natural seasonal occurrence driven by strong winds and waves, assuring the public there is no cause for concern.

Large quantities of seaweed have washed ashore along the eastern coastal areas of Thoothukudi district. The seaweed, which is commonly found in the sea, has drawn the attention of the public after accumulating along the shoreline.

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Speaking about the phenomenon, local fishermen said that it is a common natural occurrence for seaweed to be washed ashore by waves during periods of strong winds. They added that there is no cause for concern, as this is a regular seasonal event.

Seaweed wash-ups have been seen along the Thoothukudi coastline on more than one occasion in recent months. Earlier on June 17, red seaweed washed ashore along the coastal stretches adjoining the Thoothukudi Harbour Beach, creating a striking natural spectacle that has drawn the attention of tourists and residents.

According to marine enthusiasts, the seaweed, which naturally grows in the Gulf of Mannar marine ecosystem, was believed to have been carried to the shore due to changing ocean currents and seasonal wind patterns.

IMD Issues Swell Surge Alert

In view of the changing ocean and wind patterns, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a surging of waves on June 29. The IMD has advised fishermen working at the coast to have "utmost vigilance" and that the public carry out recreational activities with due care.

The waves were forecasted to be just over 1 metre in height and repeating in the range of 15 to 17 seconds. "Swell Surge Alert for the coast of THOOTHUKKUDI,TAMIL NADU from Periyathalai To Vembar. Swell waves in the range of 15.0 - 17.0 sec period with 1.2 - 1.3 m height are forecasted during 17:30 hours on 2806-2026 to 14:30 hours on 29-06-2026. It advised that there is a possibility of surging of waves, boats to ply with utmost vigilance, recreation with due care," Chennai's Regional Meteorological Department said.

Fishermen Voice Climate Change Concerns

In a similar incident in May, large quantities of seaweed washed ashore along the coast of Thoothukudi raised concerns among local fishing communities, who attributed the unusual phenomenon to climate change, rising sea temperatures, and shifting sea currents.

Sharing their traditional knowledge of seasonal sea behaviour, fishermen said the changing wave patterns and disturbances in the marine ecosystem indicate a noticeable alteration in the natural coastal environment. "Large quantities of seaweed were washed ashore along the coastal areas of Thoothukudi. It is said that this situation has occurred due to climate change, rising sea temperatures, and changes in sea currents and wave patterns. In some places, changes have also been observed in the natural marine environment," a fisherman said"

"Such occurrences are common during Full Moon and New Moon periods in certain months of the year," he said. (ANI)