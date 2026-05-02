Congress' Sama Ram Mohan Reddy hailed the SC's bail for Pawan Khera as a 'huge slap' to the Assam BJP govt, exposing 'fake cases'. He also doubted exit polls, predicting potential upsets and wins for TMC in WB and UDF in Kerala.

Congress on SC decision, exit polls

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the Supreme Court of India's decision exposes "fake cases" and is a huge slap to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam. Speaking to ANI, Reddy, on the Supreme Court granting anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera, said, "We wholeheartedly welcome this. He has been fighting against the unlawful acts of the BJP administration in Assam. This is a huge slap on the face of the administration of the Assam government. This shows that the fake cases of the BJP leaders will not help them."

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On exit polls, he expressed doubt toward current data, suggesting potential upsets for the TMC in West Bengal and the UDF in Kerala. "Different survey agencies have given different opinions. Let us wait, because people are not ready to reveal who they voted for. This may go against the majority of predictions this time and TMC may emerge victorious again. In Tamil Nadu, though there is a dent created by Vijay, people might go in favour of DMK. In Keralam, UDF will be victorious with the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and coalition parties and people's faith in the party," he said.

Pawan Khera's legal battle

On Thursday, the SC had reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging a Gauhati High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in a defamation and forgery case linked to allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress leader had earlier approached the Supreme Court against the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Gauhati High Court in a case where an FIR has been registered by the Assam police against Khera for allegedly making false allegations against Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Gauhati High Court had denied him relief on April 24.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also rejected Khera's plea seeking to extend the transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam to seek relief.

However, the apex court had clarified its earlier order in which it had stayed the one-week transit anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court to the extent that the same will not have any adverse influence on the jurisdictional court, which would decide over Khera's plea. (ANI)