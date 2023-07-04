Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi | WATCH

    SCO Summit 2023: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), established in 2001 by China and Russia, along with the participation of former Soviet central Asian states, and later joined by India and Pakistan, is an eight-member political and security group.

    SCO Summit 2023: 'Shouldn't hesitate to condemn countries that support terrorism,' says PM Modi WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 4) virtually hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2023. The summit witnessed the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.

    Addressing the Summit, PM Modi said, "Terrorism has become a threat to regional as well as global peace. There is a need for decisive action to deal with it. We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form or manifestation."

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: Economic development key to vision of 'extended family', says PM Modi | WATCH

    "Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism," PM Modi said.

    "We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO," PM Modi said.

    "We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth," the Prime Minister said.

    'Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh

    "SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions. I am delighted that Iran is joining the SCO family as a new member," PM Modi further said.

    The theme of the SCO summit is 'SECURE' -- S: Security; E: Economic development; C: Connectivity; U: Unity; R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; E: Environmental protection.

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), established in 2001 by China and Russia, along with the participation of former Soviet central Asian states, and later joined by India and Pakistan, is an eight-member political and security group. Its primary objective is to counter Western influence in Eurasia.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: PM Modi chairs meeting; Xi, Putin and Sharif in attendance AJR

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: Economic development key to vision of 'extended family', says PM Modi | WATCH

    Supreme Court defers oath issues notice to Centre Delhi Lt Governor gcw

    Supreme Court defers oath of Delhi power regulator chief; issues notice to Centre, Delhi L-G

    Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh AJR

    'Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Recent Stories

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: 8 reasons to watch the film MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: 8 reasons to watch the film

    5 delicious foods that define Bihari cuisine gcw eai

    5 delicious foods that define Bihari cuisine

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident vma

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident

    Camila Cabello photos spark fan theories about singer hinting at upcoming album 'Romance 2.0' amid breakup ADC

    Camila Cabello's photos spark fan theories about singer hinting at upcoming album 'Romance 2.0' amid breakup

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: PM Modi chairs meeting; Xi, Putin and Sharif in attendance AJR

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: Economic development key to vision of 'extended family', says PM Modi | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon