SCO Summit 2023 highlights: Economic development key to vision of 'extended family', says PM Modi | WATCH

    SCO Summit 2023: The theme of the SCO summit is 'SECURE' -- S: Security; E: Economic development; C: Connectivity; U: Unity; R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; E: Environmental protection.

    SCO Summit 2023 highlights: PM Modi chairs meeting; Xi, Putin and Sharif in attendance
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 4) chaired the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in attendance.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO."

    'Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh

    The theme of the SCO summit is 'SECURE' -- S: Security; E: Economic development; C: Connectivity; U: Unity; R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; E: Environmental protection.

    Watch the video here:

    Here are key highlights from SCO Summit 2023:

    • Iran joins SCO Summit as full member
    • PM Modi said that access to food, fuel and fertilisers paramount
    • Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO: PM Modi
    • SCO has emerged as key platform for peace, prosperity, development of Eurasia: PM Modi
    • It is our responsibility to understand the needs and sensibilities of our people: PM Modi
    • India has established five pillars of cooperation within the SCO: Startup and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage.
    • Over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region.
    • India's thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage
    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
