    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days

    Notification will appear on http://joinindianarmy.nic.in. The government recently announced the Agnipath Scheme in an effort to reform the recruiting procedure for the Armed Forces. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    The Indian Army on Friday announced that a notification regarding the Agnipath recruitment will be issued in two days. The Army chief informed that training for the first Agniveers will begin in December 2022, with actual service beginning in the middle of 2023.

    The government recently announced the Agnipath Scheme in an effort to reform the recruiting procedure for the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment programme facing opposition, the Centre has decided to modify the maximum age restriction for recruiting Agniveers.

    According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, the Agnipath initiative is intended to help the Armed Forces maintain a young profile. It will provide young people who want to wear the uniform a chance by recruiting young talent from the society who are more in sync with current technology trends and returning skilled, disciplined, and motivated personnel to society.

    Notably, COVID-19 effectively halted Army recruiting for nearly two years. The Army recruited jawans in 2019-2020, and there has been no entrance since then. The Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, on the other hand, have both recruited in the previous two years.

    On Thursday, hundreds of hopefuls disrupted rail and road traffic in Bihar, as police fired tear gas shells to disperse them in protest of the Central government's 'Agnipath' plan for recruitment in the armed services.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
