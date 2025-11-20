The Supreme Court has opined that courts cannot set timelines for the President and State Governors to grant assent to bills passed by state legislatures. The advisory opinion was given by a Constitutional bench led by CJI BR Gavai.

Constitutional Bench's Advisory Opinion

A Constitutional bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai issued its opinion while answering 13 questions referred to it by the President Draupadi Murmu under Article 143 of the Constitution, pertinently, whether timelines can be fixed for the Governor and the President to grant assent to State Bills. More details to follow. (ANI)