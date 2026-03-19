BJP's CR Kesavan called Congress "unpatriotic" and welcomed MP Pradyut Bordoloi's move to the BJP. He said leaders are quitting over the party's dynastic focus. Bordoloi cited internal humiliation and lack of leadership support for his exit.

BJP Slams 'Unpatriotic' Congress, Welcomes Bordoloi

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Thursday calls Congress "unpatriotic" targeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while backing the resignation of Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assam Assembly election. "Senior Congress leaders from Assam and throughout the country are dumping the unprincipled Congress party in favour of the BJP. First, it was Bhupen Kumar Borah, and now it is Pradyut Bordoloi... who has now quit the Congress party. The only single-minded focus and agenda of the Congress party is to further the dynastic interest of the first family, which is why these leaders have quit the Congress party and joined the BJP. It is a very welcome and correct decision by the senior leaders to come under the leadership of PM Modi because now they will be able to work for a developed Assam and realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat," Kesavan told ANI.

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Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP

Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and ended his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment. Ahead of the Assam Assembly election, Bordoloi joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia.

"With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, " his resignation letter reads.

Bordoloi Cites 'Humiliation' and Lack of Support

While speaking to the reporters on Tuesday, Pradyut Bordoloi said, "Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it. However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress. Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me. I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life. But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President."

After joining the BJP, Pradyut Bordoloi said his decision was driven by persistent internal humiliation and a lack of support from the party leadership.

Referring to a specific Assam Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, he said he felt hurt after Congress leader Imran Masood dismissed his allegations against a candidate, whom he accused of running a criminal nexus, as "fabricated." Masood, who represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha, is a part of Congress's screening committee for the upcoming Assam elections.

Speaking to ANI, Bordoloi explained his departure, "There is no one reason. I was feeling suffocated, and I was being humiliated". (ANI)