The Supreme Court has ordered the Kerala government to take temporary custody of Raman, the state's tallest elephant. The court cited commercial exploitation of the animal despite a restraining order and emphasised the welfare of voiceless animals.

Supreme Court's Directive

The Supreme Court, while emphasising that the welfare of voiceless animals must be accorded utmost priority, has ordered the Kerala government to assume custody of Raman, said to be the tallest elephant in the state and ensure its relocation to a suitable rehabilitation facility.

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A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said it "cannot be a mute spectator" and noted that it's unfortunate that Raman was subjected to commercial exploitation despite an order restraining such exploitation. "It is truly unfortunate that the elephant in question, i.e., Raman, who also happens to be the tallest elephant in the state of Kerala, has been subjected to commercial exploitation despite an order restraining such exploitation, that too on the strength of an undertaking made before this court," the apex court said.

In its June 9 order, the bench further noted, "We would be failing in our duty towards the voiceless, if we turn a blind eye towards such defiance. We cannot be a mute spectator, more so in matters pertaining to voiceless animals, whose well-being is also of paramount importance." The apex court asked the Kerala government to assume temporary responsibility for the elephant's upkeep at its own cost and issue necessary administrative directions in compliance with the safeguards prescribed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

"In the given circumstances, where the issue pertaining to the custody of the elephant in question is yet to be decided finally; and with a view to prioritise the health and overall well-being of the elephant in question, this court deems it appropriate to direct the state of Kerala to take over the custody of the elephant in question i.e., Raman; and house it an appropriate rescue/rehabilitation centre," it added. The bench made it clear that the direction transferring Raman's custody is an interim arrangement and will remain subject to the final decision in the matter.

Background of the Case

The top court's order came on a contempt plea moved by Jayakrishna Menon, who alleged that the elephant was owned by the Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt and had been entrusted to an individual, Krishnankutty, solely for its maintenance and care on a temporary basis. The petitioner alleged that Krishnankutty had flouted the assurance given to the apex court on August 6, 2025, that it "would not be used for any commercial or temple activities in the meanwhile".

Custodian Found in Contempt

The top court held Krishnankutty guilty of contempt, observing that he had deliberately breached an undertaking furnished to the court while continuing to retain custody of the elephant on the strength of a disputed will. The bench imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on him.

Custodian's Defence

Krishnankutty, however, maintained that he is the lawful custodian of Raman, asserting that the elephant was transferred to him through valid gift deeds. He further contended that he has been solely responsible for the animal's care and upkeep for more than a decade. (ANI)